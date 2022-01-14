Public finance databases, two-chamber supervisory board: Yes to a new real estate registry and a direct debit entry to the account

make one Central Anti-Money Laundering Database On the Spanish form, where all documentation data for both real estate and corporate contracts are grouped together. Offer the possibility, through the technology infrastructure of an IO application, to Add tax deductions directly to the checking account, with a mechanism similar to Cashback, for all deductible expenses. Create a data integration system between snooze e revenue agency, Through the Entratel channel with the aim of simplifying the administrative procedures of the concerned parties and the tax and declaration obligations of the taxpayers. These are some of the points contained in the conclusive fact-finding document in Digitization and interoperability of tax databases I voted unanimously Two-chamber commission my supervisortax record.

A package of proposals also includes the implementation ofFull real estate registration Which provides for the integration of the cadastral database with that of real property in order to Allows municipalities to know them in real time Buildings and real estate units located in its territory. The real estate registry must be enriched with any other data related to the real estate: City planning compliance, rating of energy, earthquake, sound, presence of any cultural, landscaping or other restrictions, applicable imu rates, rental agreements, for tangible use (main house, rental property, available property). The document approved by the Tax Register Supervisory Committee also provides for an entryThe mandatory digital file of the building, To be able to identify hazard situations related to buildings and plan interventions aimed at preventing hazards Tragic events.

Subsequently, the principle of habeas corpus was approved, that is, the right of citizens to do so control their data: The right of the citizen, the taxpayer and the delegated person to know the data he transmits to his person shall be followed in absolute parity with the administrations it manages. Therefore, in the case of a request for access to administrative documents, direct, tangible and current interest will be recognized, in particular, in the data for which the assessment was carried out.

Finally, again on the subject of evaluation, the document Explicitly excluded that the evaluation bonds revenue agency Might be the exclusive result of an automated procedure Or, in any case, on the basis of the system Artificial intelligence; While the obligatory nature of the payer for the assessment must be reinforced, also with respect to the explanations given by the taxpayer.