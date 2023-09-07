The ultimate rush. Djokovic also achieved his 100th US Open

The US Open Championship is reaching the decisive stages With three semi-finalists who have already won the tournament in the past (Djokovic, Alcaraz and Medvedev), plus American outsider Ben Shelton.

In the current century, this situation has arisen four more times: In the 2018 Nadal, Djokovic and Del Potro had reached the semi-finals with outsider Nishikori, in the tournament. 2015 Djokovic, Federer and Cilic, as well as Wawrinka, who would go on to win the title the following year, at 2005 Federer, Agassi and Hewitt with outsider Ginepri finally entered 2002 Agassi, Sampras and Hewitt with strangers from Schalken.

So the chances of Ben Shelton succeeding are slim. The last time the lowest-ranked of the four semi-finalists won the title was Marin Cilic in 2014. The Croatian was No. 16 in the world, Nishikori who lost in the final was 11, Federer defeated in the semi-final was 3 and Djokovic was 1.

In the past 50 years, there have only been three tennis players He managed to reach the final at the unseeded US Open Like Shilton: Andre Agassi in 1994 who won the title, Greg Rusedski in 1997 and Mark Philippoussis in 1998, both of whom were surpassed by Patrick Rafter in the final.

On the other hand, Novak Djokovic is the one who has the easiest way to reach the title and is also the one who is favored by bettors. The Serbian will return to the world number one next Monday for the 390th week of his career. Look for a record-breaking Final X at Flushing Meadows After the years 2007, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021, and above all the fourth title after the victories of 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Only Bill Tilden managed to reach the 10th final in 1929, 11 years after the first in 1918. In contrast, if Djokovic reached 10th in this edition, it would have taken him 16 years (the first in 2007).

Noll is unbeaten against an American tennis player in 30 matches (most recent defeat to Querrey in the third round of Wimbledon 2016) and 14 Grand Slam matches (again from Querrey). At Flushing Meadows, he has never lost to American players: 12 games and 12 injuries.

FORZA 100 – Nole will play Shelton in his 100th US Open match with a record of 86 wins and 13 losses. The 13 losses were obtained against 9 players: once against Verdasco, Hewitt, Murray, Nishikori, Karino Busta and Medvedev, twice against Wawrinka and Nadal, and three times against Federer.

Djokovic is the second player in history after Federer to reach 100 matches, playing in at least 3 different Grand Slam tournaments.. Only in Australia did Federer play 100th match (in 2017 victorious final against Nadal), in Paris Nadal played 100th match (2020 quarterfinal against Sinner) and Djokovic (8th final in 2022 over Diego Schwartzman), at Wimbledon Federer (against Raonic in quarter-final victorious 2017), Connors (against Aaron Kirkstein in second round in 1991) and Djokovic (against Hubert Hurkacz in round of 16 victorious this year), at the US Open Connors (1988, round three) against Aldrich), Federer (2019, win In the second round over Dzumhur), Seixas (1968, second round win over Tom Gorman) and now Djokovic (Friday against Shelton). No player has ever lost their last 9 Grand Slam matches.

More open, on paper, is the challenge between Medvedev and Alcaraz, the two recent winners of the tournament. The last time the winners of the last two editions played one of the semi-finals was in 1998 when Patrick Rafter (defending champion) beat Sampras (1996 champion) with a score of 67 64 26 64 63. In the final, Rafter confirmed the title by defeating compatriot Philippoussis with a score of 63 36 62 60.