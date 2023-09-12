Pogba case, anti-doping reveals the truth: what Juventus risks

Anti-Doping: “Pogba ruled out for 2 to 4 years”

Della Ferreira He expressed himself about it Pogba: “Until the second test we have to protect Pogba, even if experience tells us so Counterfactual analyzes usually confirm what has been shown. Now we need to understand the path of motivation. The National Anti-Doping Court will take a decision Voluntary or involuntary in taking stimulants. In any case, there will be exclusion Which will be heavier in the case of voluntary work on the part of the player. An athlete must always be aware and never neglect the substances he takes. The Pogba case surprised meBecause testosterone is an anabolic substance that is strictly prohibited under anti-doping rules. It increases muscle growth, but it also… Easiest material to find. So it’s strange because if there is intent to doping, it’s not the substance that those who want to break the rules intentionally take. In the past, there have been cases of positive anabolic tests due to supplements contaminated with these substances, since there are fewer regulations abroad. In the case of involuntary employment, the penalty reaches a maximum of two years. It will then be up to the court to recognize any mitigating circumstances Climbing disqualification. However, if employment is voluntary, disqualification is therefore maximum At least 4 years“.

Dela Ferreira: “Juve does not risk anything”

Finally, a member of the Italian Football Federation’s anti-doping committee spoke about the possible consequences for… Juventus: “The club is not risking anything at all. This is doping for one player, not the entire team. In Italy there are many strict, surprising and very close controls. And not only during the tournament, but also during training camps. Juve has no objective responsibilities, at least from what we know at the moment“.

Don’t worry: “The margins of error are very improbable.”

also Carlo Tranquelliprofessor and director of the Health Institute for Sports Medicine, had his say on the subject at Sports Radio: “Very high levels were recorded in the test for this substance,So the margin of error is very small. There is no doubt that there are metabolites of this substance in the urine of athletes who have tested positive. Counterfactual analyzes will show whether something is wrong, however We must assume that everything is in order. All listed substances are stimulantsWithout asking why they were appointed.”