General Wannachie Makes the Democratic Party Mad: How He Reveals Himself in the Fourth Republic

An image of General Roberto Vannacchi shouted, “Ignore him!” What was started by the Democratic Party has turned against its own creators. The independent candidate of the League for the European elections, in fact, uses it as an effective means of communication, so that on Monday April 29 he communicated with Nicola Boro's project on Quarta Repubblica, Rete4. A shirt with a picture of Elly Schlein's party post. In short, the Democrats are campaigning in Wannachie. In that interview, the general sought an explanation about the punishments that had sparked controversy in the past few days. “The first definition of a politician is a politician, so Mussolini is a politician. The Trekkani encyclopedia says so”, said the candidate for the European elections.

Regarding the students, he reiterated: “Freedom to demonstrate is sacred, but if demonstrators don't respect the rules and public order, they put themselves in a position to provoke a police response. This seems to me to be a simple transparency. If the demonstrators respect the rules, there is no need to use shields and troops.” But what has sparked debate in recent days is above all the general's interview with La Stampa, interpreted by many as a proposal to create separate classes for the disabled. “I never said that disabled people should be given all the help they need, that there should be segregated classes,” complains Vannachi of the misrepresentation.