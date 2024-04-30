Tesla Cybertruck European tour begins. Here's where to see it in Italy

The Tesla Cybertruck has generated a lot of discussion since its debut. After a long wait, deliveries of Elon Musk's new electric pickup truck began in America a few months ago. Meanwhile, the car manufacturer is working to make its new product known beyond American borders, so people can see it up close.

After the China tour, the automaker announced “Cyber ​​Odyssey“, This is it European promotional tour. Tesla will then bring the Cybertruck to major cities on the Old Continent where the curious will be able to see it in action. There are 24 European cities Where Elon Musk's company will bring the electric pickup. In Italy, the Cybertruck will be available to touch with your own hands Rome, Milan and Venice.

Euro summer 📐 pic.twitter.com/ApXbn7WqOv — Tesla Europe and Middle East (@teslaeurope) April 28, 2024

At the moment, details of the European tour are unknown. For example, we do not know the exact dates of the Italian appointments. Apparently more information It is already expected in the next few hours. So we will soon know more and more We will update the article With precise dates. Recall that Tesla Cybertruck It is not for sale in Europe It is not certain that it will arrive in the future due to the homogeneity problems it may face.