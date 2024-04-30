Tesla Cybertruck European tour begins. Here's where to see it in Italy

The Tesla Cybertruck has generated a lot of discussion since its debut. After a long wait, deliveries of Elon Musk's new electric pickup truck began in America a few months ago. Meanwhile, the car manufacturer is working to make its new product known beyond American borders, so people can see it up close.
After the China tour, the automaker announced “Cyber Odyssey“, This is it European promotional tour. Tesla will then bring the Cybertruck to major cities on the Old Continent where the curious will be able to see it in action. There are 24 European cities Where Elon Musk's company will bring the electric pickup. In Italy, the Cybertruck will be available to touch with your own hands Rome, Milan and Venice.
Euro summer 📐 pic.twitter.com/ApXbn7WqOv
— Tesla Europe and Middle East (@teslaeurope) April 28, 2024
At the moment, details of the European tour are unknown. For example, we do not know the exact dates of the Italian appointments. Apparently more information It is already expected in the next few hours. So we will soon know more and more We will update the article With precise dates. Recall that Tesla Cybertruck It is not for sale in Europe It is not certain that it will arrive in the future due to the homogeneity problems it may face.
Recall that Tesla Cybertruck It is offered in 3 versions. The former offers a single electric motor (rear-wheel drive), a range of up to 250 miles (402 km) and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 6.5 seconds. Then we have the all-wheel drive version: two electric motors, 600 hp, 340 miles of autonomy (547 km), 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph (180 km/h). hour).
Finally, at the top of the range is the Cybertruck Cyberbeast: 3 electric motors, 845 hp, 320 miles of autonomy (515 km), acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.6 seconds and 130 mph speed Maximum (209 km/h). Prices start at $60,990.
Offroad mode and more updates will be rolling out soon
Here's what's coming…
–
Offroad mode
Wild Mode – More consistent handling and better overall traction while driving on rocks, gravel, deep snow or sand.
Baja Mode – Car balance is improved and the car handles more… pic.twitter.com/3h4MRWOVLw
– Cybertruck (@cybertruck) April 29, 2024
In the past few hours, Tesla also announced Big new update The electric pickup truck will offer various innovations that focus primarily on improving off-road driving. Deployment is expected to begin very soon.
