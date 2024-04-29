Dumfries apologizes for banner against Theo Hernandez: 'It was not a clever and inappropriate image' | Italian Leauge





The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office opened an official investigation into the banner depicting Inter defender Theo Hernandez on the corpse of a dog, and a few hours laterThrough his page Instagram The Dutch footballer decided to apologize: “During the show,I am a player who loves competing in football, it is an important part of any game.Let's focus on the most amazing season for Inter Milan. Thank you again for all your support this season, and for yesterday’s celebrations, I will never forget them.”



The most beautiful day -Dumfries's letter ends as follows:Yesterday was the best day for me, for all the players and everyone at the club. Many thanks to the fans who attended the show in their thousands. “It was a great feeling to celebrate with all of you, it means a lot to the team.”

