April 30, 2024

Back 2? Probably not, today's announcement from Housemarque could be something else entirely

Gerald Bax April 30, 2024

While there are now only a few hours leftOfficial announcementSpeculation continues as to what Housemarque will reveal today, with it likely being something related to… ReturningBut it can You don't have to deal with video games In the strict sense of the word.

The memory is clear: today it actually is Third anniversary From Returnal, which often, for titles of a certain interest, can correspond to initiatives with different themes, not always related to video game products or game updates themselves, this could also be a similar case.

In this case, the fact that the official account of Dark horse cartoonThe popular American comics publisher has relaunched Housemarque's cryptic message by confirming the word “tomorrow” as the main text, suggesting that the issue is with them as well.

Maybe it will be a comedy?

Therefore it could be a Character book On return? Probably yes, but it could also be a more general cross-media initiative, considering it's a franchise with great potential, such as the game world, atmosphere, and core story.

On the other hand, we see similar things practically every year also with Outbreak Day of The Last of Us, to remain among PlayStation exclusives, with the anniversary of the first chapter hosting every year announcements about different initiatives, often related to merchandise or things parallel to video games.

However, the truth is that even the expense Sony xdv Housemarque's initial retweet fuels hopes that it will be something new on the gaming front, perhaps even an expansion or update, so we'll see.

