“You don’t understand how far we’ve come.”

“Congratulations to Luca Panchi and Latvia, not just for today. They did a great job throughout the tournament. We talked before the tournament about how unlucky we were. They lost on the last shot, and they had the chance to continue. We played against the USA. But at the same time we are proud to have Two Italian coaches in the top eight, and third Scariolo narrowly missed out on qualifying for the quarter-finals.For Italian basketball it’s an excellent sign.I usually talk about the players, but I wanted to say something for my class.It was definitely a strange game for us.They deserved to win , but it was a strange match for us with the absence of Funticio.

looking forward. Our younger players have helped us a lot, and it’s important for them to play games like this in order to grow. We are glad we are going in the right direction. Now we will head towards the last match, which will also be the last for Gigi, who scored 20 goals tonight, he is one of a kind. I thought for a few days what to say about Gigi, they ask me from all over the world. “What kind of person is he? Who is the player?”. I thought “unique” was the word that best represented it. You have to explain what unique means. But if it is unique then you have no comparison conditions. So it is difficult to explain why it is so unique. It’s unique because it’s unique.” he said that Gianmarco Buzico At the press conference after Italbasket defeat against Latvia.

And the defeat will force the Italian national team to do so Basketball To return to action on Saturday in the final for seventh place.