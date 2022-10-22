UK, Ribble Weldtite shuts down: ‘We’d rather leave on our terms’

there Ripple Wildetit It will close at the end of the season. The British Continental team has in fact announced with an official statement that the nine-year adventure will end at the end of 2022. The training of the British that She has Harry Tanfield in her ranks (who played in different teams of the WorldTour) and was in the past James Shaw E Dan Bigham previous record holder It relived its history, which saw it started as a small club until professionalism, with competitions all over the world and supporting world champions and Olympic medalists.

The British team confirmed:Instead of leaving the sport bitter and unsupported, we leave with pride and conclude on our terms a wonderful journey full of beautiful memories.“.

A few words from us after this week’s news. pic.twitter.com/5ey1KrJbWG – Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling (RibbleWeldtite) October 20 2022