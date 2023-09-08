Kanottieri Baldisio, wheelchair tennis tournament begins

The “Città di Cremona” tournament will contain Support from the many supporters and Rotary Clubs of District 2050President of the Rotary Club of Cremona. There will be many volunteers, including doctors, physiotherapists, drivers and interpreters, many of them young people and students. The physiotherapy service will be guaranteed by students of the University of Brescia degree course at the ASST in Cremona.

The main objective of the tournament is Promote the rights of persons with disabilitiesWhich allows them to live a normal life also through sports, and raising awareness in the community. They will participate The best Italian players in this categoryalong with tennis players from Austria, Switzerland, Germany, France, Romania, Croatia, Spain, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Brazil.

Among the local players there will be John ZinniCaptain of the coastal team and member of the national team for several years, Dario Benazzi, Costantin Mircea, Luciano Grandi, Andrea Cinquetti, Giordano Zavatoni and Chiara Pedroni.

Entry to the sporting event scheduled through Sunday It will be free and open to everyone Fans of all-around sports, they are eager to support these great athletes with their support.