And Accuracy No favor is given. Three expulsions Against, the first after an action that should have stopped the match and suspended the Lazio players, the second avoided them, and the third unavailable. All this has not even been 24 hours since the Lazio president publicly announced his intention to bring the club Vader Calcio in court To dismantle the system. They say it's a sin to think badly but you often guess right. Indeed, arbitrage Lazio-Milan – A decisive match for the race Champions That the home team deserved to win and instead they lost, even coming close Otto – It was Surrealism To really look like it Plot. Ma not This is the situation.

Let's be clear. It takes imagination to imagine Di Bello's Tragedy As the number 1 stubborn killer in the Italian Football Federation Gabriel Gravina. And also because Gravina, when he has beaten his opponents in recent years (and he has), used more effective and discreet methods than the referee who moves like elephant In a glassware store. Well, this time the timing is really unfortunate. The totality of episodes is particularly impressive, the extraordinary stubbornness with which the race director went tenaciously against the Common sense From the first minute to the last, the team was reduced to a triple disadvantage (which hasn't happened since). 11 years). But we also saw some arbitration themes worstOnce again this year, one thing came before all else: the stunning penalty that was not given Bologna against the Juventus. And even then, by chance, Di Bello was there. In short, Lazio-Milan was not the first direction and will not be the last direction of the match scandalBut more than just an imaginary conspiracy, it is the fruit of a Not a very capable whistle Who went to the ball marking boldness Pellegrini was sent off and never recovered.

Statements Lotito – who spoke after the match about “System Unreliable“And the dreadful deeds in”Locations responsible“, it's not clear which ones – they should then be archived as usual Butad Hot for one of Serie A's most exciting bosses, if they weren't actually one awesome series. They are hiding more than being upset by unfavorable judging. Indeed, one might provocatively say that it is precisely such an argumentative defeat What is needed To Lotito to raise sensation That he wanted it, and that Di Bello almost made it favor. Because it can't be there Better help for him Battaglia Policy.

For weeks Patron Senator Lotito regained his position Hurtful In the Balloon Palace. against the president the shapeGabriel Gravina, his Historical enemyAnd in general the system it represents. The subject of the dispute is Reformation Follower Italian footballthe plan that the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is developing (revealed exclusively by Finished) and demanding that the Italian League, led by Lotito, count more, or rather even break up By the union. We have reached the point Threats And based on as orderd Stamped. Lotito had already decided to “go for it.” a reason“To the Italian Football Federation, and this was the case long before the Lazio-Milan match: its intention is now also shared in football Leagueis the introduction of the federal system before justice normalto get the pronunciation in Super alloy style, turning the system upside down. Now he has Perfect excuse To do that. The (holy) Crusade for the independence of the Olimpico may also be added to the emotional wave witnessed by the Olympic episodes.anyReferees Association, which should not be associated with PolicyBecause that might raise doubts about the possibility of them being linked to his interests as well. Lazio was on Friday punishLotito is right to complain. But don't worry: it's not there No conspiracy Against his team. Italian rulers only Extremely rare. But perhaps the Lazio president already knows this.

