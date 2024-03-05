Salernitana and Irvolino target Dia: “You betrayed us, we invested in you”

TuttoSalernitana.com He talks about today's conversation between Campania team owner Danilo Iervolino and Bolai DiaMost targeted by the president: “We invested a lot in you, we spent money and Salerno welcomed you in a wonderful way. It was a betrayal, from today you will not be part of the team”, in short the speech in which it is not surprising that he intended to make this decision official in the presence of the other players. A kind of implicit warning.

Zia didn't say a word, the same goes for his teammates. Some of them were particularly disturbed by what happened in Udine. After all, Liverani was particularly harsh in the locker room immediately after the game, announcing radical decisions and asking every athlete to immediately stand aside “because I want people sweating on their shirts, it's the behavior that shapes the formation.”

A long discussion also between Liverani himself and Iervolino who, after asking for an account of some of the choices made in Friuli, would have considered a future perspective, revealing the possibility of prioritizing owned and contracted players with a view to future transfers. In fact, those who are on loan and will leave in June may have less incentive with Salernitana-9 from safety and have one foot in Serie B.