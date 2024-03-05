March 5, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Salernitana and Irvolino target Dia: “You betrayed us, we invested in you”

Salernitana and Irvolino target Dia: “You betrayed us, we invested in you”

Mirabelle Hunt March 5, 2024 1 min read

TuttoSalernitana.com He talks about today's conversation between Campania team owner Danilo Iervolino and Bolai DiaMost targeted by the president: “We invested a lot in you, we spent money and Salerno welcomed you in a wonderful way. It was a betrayal, from today you will not be part of the team”, in short the speech in which it is not surprising that he intended to make this decision official in the presence of the other players. A kind of implicit warning.

Zia didn't say a word, the same goes for his teammates. Some of them were particularly disturbed by what happened in Udine. After all, Liverani was particularly harsh in the locker room immediately after the game, announcing radical decisions and asking every athlete to immediately stand aside “because I want people sweating on their shirts, it's the behavior that shapes the formation.”

A long discussion also between Liverani himself and Iervolino who, after asking for an account of some of the choices made in Friuli, would have considered a future perspective, revealing the possibility of prioritizing owned and contracted players with a view to future transfers. In fact, those who are on loan and will leave in June may have less incentive with Salernitana-9 from safety and have one foot in Serie B.

See also  Swimming, majestic Italy! 4 x 100 SL Takes a Historic Silver Medal at Tokyo 2020! - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

So bad that it seems like a conspiracy: Di Bello's arbitration is the perfect aid to Lotito's political battle

March 4, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Opening VAR, Roque: “It was correct to disallow CDK's goal and then Inter's penalty. Wrong…”

March 4, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Noel wants the first, Sala and Finitzer for ItalSalom

March 3, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Salernitana and Irvolino target Dia: “You betrayed us, we invested in you”

March 5, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Nintendo vs. Yuzu: The 3DS Citra emulator has also been shut down

March 5, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Ukraine, a new reshuffle in the military leadership: what is happening?

March 5, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

In the poll and the Todd effect, the progressive camp is one point behind the center-right. Italy's brothers in second straight slump

March 4, 2024 Noah French