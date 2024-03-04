Opening VAR, Roque: “It was correct to disallow CDK's goal and then Inter's penalty. Wrong…”

The referee's view on what happened during Wednesday's tournament recovery at the Meazza Stadium

Gianluca Rocchi, referee coordinator, comments on the latest Serie A episodes in slow motion, including those involving Inter Atalanta. Starting with the disallowed goal against the Bergamo team by Miranchuk: “The arm is in an objectively unnatural position, the OFR was performed meticulously to prove it. If it had been a direct touch from the scorer, there would have been a disallowance. I “was at home and was afraid they would ask A tackle that has been a struggle in play and will continue to be. “I understand that some decisions that are put under the lens of VAR cause a bit of discussion, but if I had to do a frame-by-frame analysis, the assessment is certainly correct.”

This is the idea about the penalty awarded with the help of VAR to the Nerazzurri for a handball by Hateboer: “Raising the flag is a very serious foul for me, because with the boys I press the button on the signal timer.” To be clear, we give a negative vote regardless Regardless of timing because in modern football you can't afford to put the VAR offside. Well done to Colombo for not blowing the whistle and calling the shots, allowing the VAR to intervene with a correct penalty. “I'm sorry to say, I talked about it calmly with the boy, and that's a mistake we can't make.”

