US Open, Djokovic-Fritz 3-0, Knoll in the semi-finals

Nothing can be done for the American, who scores 3-0. For Noll, she is the No. 13 seed at the US Open. Find the winner between Tiafoe and Chilton

How Hurricane Novak Djokovic beats Taylor Fritz, silences Arthur Ashe (all with the No. 1 American) and battles with the No. 9 seed, to take his 13th career semi-final at the US Open and 47th at Grand Slam level. Noul is completely unplayable for Fritz, who loses match 8 out of 8 to the Serb and does so without being in the match at all, as he has been in almost all of his previous matches. The score ended 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 for Novak, who won in two hours and 35 minutes.

Race — Fritz vs. Knoll's dilemma was understood in the first set: a bit where Djokovic was almost unable to put the first set on court, made multiple double faults, hit the second too slowly and constantly looked to his corner for advice. Despite this, the result ends 6-1 for the Serb, who always breaks his opponent's serve. Fritz is catastrophic with his backhand and doesn't score with his forehand, which should be his best shot. To close out the set, Knoll knocked out the second-place ace, ending his serve troubles. The decisive junction of the second set is the fourth game: at 2-1 with a break in favor, Djokovic cancels 4 counter-breaks and practically delivers the finishing blow to Fritz. Nol maintains the lead, advances and closes the score 6-4 without problems.

Conclusion — Taylor’s best set is undoubtedly the third: he woke up American Arthur Ashe at 3-2 in his favour, picking up two break points. Djokovic nullifies it, yells at the crowd and scores 4 straight points, which is a final indictment of Fritz. Indeed, in the next match, Noli finds a break that could be worth a match point: two backhand misses in a row for Taylor and a fist raised in front of the crowd for the attacking Serb. It would seem that everything is over, but Fritz regains 40-15 on his opponent’s serve: Joker cancels again, but the American gets another break point, this time converted. Knoll throws out two people in the audience who had distracted him from the point before the break and is booed by New York. The average player might feel overwhelmed, and it is clear that Djokovic is getting stronger. Break at 15 and the match is over, because Noll holds serve (break point canceled again) and also closes the third set 6-4 thanks to the second match point.