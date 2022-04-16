Tomori does not question the match against Lazio

Fikayo Tomoriinterview by dozen At the end of Milan GenoaHe expressed himself as follows:

In the sixth straight clean sheet:

“We are proud of not conceding goals in so many matches and we are working hard for that. We are happy that we did that until today and won the race.”

About the challenge with Immobile:

“Imobile is a great striker and we will definitely have to do more because Lazio is a very strong team and we have to bring the three points home.”

About Kalulu:

“Pierre is a great player and we work very well together. He wants to learn, and so does Gabia. I have to say that all my teammates in defense are doing very well.”

On arrival in Milan:

“When I arrived the whole team welcomed me very well. I am very happy here“.

On what it takes to win the Scudetto:

“Hard to say. I think we need to focus only on ourselves and think about our game. We are the first, even if Inter is less than one match away. We must continue like this.”

On the help of Kalulu:

“Pierre has been a very nice help. We know he has the qualities that enable him to do that.”

On the British in Italy:

“I feel very good and Abraham is also having a great season in this tournament. I hear him a lot and he always tells me to be very happy.”