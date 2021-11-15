November 15, 2021

Italy, Bonucci launches the accusation: "Let's go back to the European champions"

Mirabelle Hunt November 15, 2021 1 min read

Belfast (UK) – “We will have to return to Italy from the qualifying matches for the European Championship, the European Championship and the first matches in the world qualifiers,” he added. Leonardo Bonucci plays the charge. Captain Blue Eve Critical Challenge against IrelandForget the home draw against Switzerland The difficulties associated with the many absences. “We have to bring the score home with our skills, and forget the recent past.” He told Rai Sport microphones.

Bonucci: “Being European champions doesn’t make us win games first”

about the defender of JuventusYou must forget Italy Success in another European And start from scratch. “Being European champions doesn’t allow us to win before playing, so we have to put that notion aside and the equalizer arrived in Rome on Friday. We have to focus on the game we have to play. I’m sure we’ll have a great performance tomorrow“.

Bonucci: "Let's go back to the Europeans"

Bonucci: “Let’s go back to the European Championships”

Bonucci: “Jorginho still takes penalties”

“At the European Championships we were a group with a special spirit: we have to find her again“, Bonucci continued at the press conference. “Nobody will be able to undo what this great team has done, but we have to find that balance, that bitterness, that desire to help us. And we do it to the ninth degree“.Bonucci is categorical about the possibility of replacing Jorginho from the spot.”I will not be the first tomorrow: everything remains as before, then in case we shall see. ”

Northern Ireland and Italy, the numbers that frighten the Azores

Northern Ireland and Italy, the numbers that frighten the Azores

See also  Victory for the Azzurri, a minute of applause interrupts the euro group. Football is re-launching us in the European Union

