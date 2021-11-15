Summary, Match Report, Slow Motion, Match Report

At Swissporarena in Lucerne the match is valid for qualification for the 2022 World Cup Switzerland-Bulgaria: summary, scoreboard, score, slow motion and live news
At the Swissporarena in Lucerne, the challenge Switzerland and Bulgaria Valid for ai World Cup 2022
Summary Switzerland-Bulgaria 2-0
The match started in Lucerne
4 ′ The first conclusion that the Swiss reached from Vargas, but without finding the goal
10 ′ Vargas is the most inspiring of the hosts: he’s still shooting but Karajov is there
17 ′ Always the usual dangerous Vargas, but the Bulgarian goalkeeper was not surprised
24 Gavranovic also tried, without scratching Karagov
26 Vargas never stops trying, they lack strength and precision
30 The Swiss continue to play the game, in possession of the ball and in conclusions
32 The Bulgarians are finally seen shooting but Atanas Iliev can’t find the mirror
40 ′ A group of angles for the boys of Yakin, at the end of Zacharias it is he who could not find the target
45 ‘Swiss Chance – Okafor catches an inner pole, lucky Bulgaria
45′ + 3 The first fracture ends without goals
46 Recovery is underway, with two changes in Bulgaria
48 ‘Swiss goal – Shaqiri, in his 100th appearance for the national team, superbly assists Okafor who breaks through the first guest with his header.
55 Swiss opportunities – The second firewood for the hosts, this time it was Al Shugairi’s turn
57 Swiss goal The Swiss Double: Vargas masters Gavranovic’s winning pass to the best of his ability
Man of the Match: Vargas at the end of the first half
Switzerland – Bulgaria 2-0: results and match report
Reti: 48, Okafor, 57, Vargas
Switzerland (4-2-3-1): summer; Widmer, Frey; Shar, Mbabu; Zacharias Froeller. Okafor, Shaqiri, Vargas; Gavranowicz. AvailableOmlin, Conn, Zechri, Ebecher, Stephen, Iten, Sue, Emery, Comert, Garcia. trainer: Certain.
Bulgaria (4-4-2): Karadzov. Turitsov (1 ′ st Velkovski), A.Hristov, Dimitrov, Tsvetanov; Nedelev, Kostadinov, Chuchev, Kirillov; Iliev (1 ′ St. Menchev), Despodov. Available: Vutsov, Mihaylov, Petkov, Yankov, S. Ivanov, B. Tsonev, R. Tsonev, D. Iliev, I. Iliev. trainer: Petrov.
Rule: Bastien (France)
Warnings: Turitsov, Freuler
