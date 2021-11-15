Summary, Match Report, Slow Motion, Match Report

November 16, 2021

Mirabelle Hunt November 15, 2021 2 min read

At Swissporarena in Lucerne the match is valid for qualification for the 2022 World Cup Switzerland-Bulgaria: summary, scoreboard, score, slow motion and live news

Valid for ai World Cup 2022

Summary Switzerland-Bulgaria 2-0

The match started in Lucerne

4 ′ The first conclusion that the Swiss reached from Vargas, but without finding the goal

10 ′ Vargas is the most inspiring of the hosts: he’s still shooting but Karajov is there

17 ′ Always the usual dangerous Vargas, but the Bulgarian goalkeeper was not surprised

24 Gavranovic also tried, without scratching Karagov

26 Vargas never stops trying, they lack strength and precision

30 The Swiss continue to play the game, in possession of the ball and in conclusions

32 The Bulgarians are finally seen shooting but Atanas Iliev can’t find the mirror

40 ′ A group of angles for the boys of Yakin, at the end of Zacharias it is he who could not find the target

45 ‘Swiss Chance – Okafor catches an inner pole, lucky Bulgaria

45′ + 3 The first fracture ends without goals

46 Recovery is underway, with two changes in Bulgaria

48 ‘Swiss goal – Shaqiri, in his 100th appearance for the national team, superbly assists Okafor who breaks through the first guest with his header.

55 Swiss opportunities – The second firewood for the hosts, this time it was Al Shugairi’s turn

57 Swiss goal The Swiss Double: Vargas masters Gavranovic’s winning pass to the best of his ability

Man of the Match: Vargas at the end of the first half

Switzerland – Bulgaria 2-0: results and match report

Reti: 48, Okafor, 57, Vargas

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): summer; Widmer, Frey; Shar, Mbabu; Zacharias Froeller. Okafor, Shaqiri, Vargas; Gavranowicz. AvailableOmlin, Conn, Zechri, Ebecher, Stephen, Iten, Sue, Emery, Comert, Garcia. trainer: Certain.

Bulgaria (4-4-2): Karadzov. Turitsov (1 ′ st Velkovski), A.Hristov, Dimitrov, Tsvetanov; Nedelev, Kostadinov, Chuchev, Kirillov; Iliev (1 ′ St. Menchev), Despodov. Available: Vutsov, Mihaylov, Petkov, Yankov, S. Ivanov, B. Tsonev, R. Tsonev, D. Iliev, I. Iliev. trainer: Petrov.

Rule: Bastien (France)

Warnings: Turitsov, Freuler

