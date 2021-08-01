Schedules, program, dates, TV, pairs from the quarter-finals to the final. There is Italy and France! – OA Sport

The draw for the men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament quarter-finals, which will see the first three sets, three seconds and the best thirds of the four sets, unfolded from July 25 through this morning in Italy, was recently revealed.

There will certainly be one European finalist, because Italy, France, Slovenia and Germany are two quarters on the same side of the plate: in practice, it’s like holding a mini-tournament in Europe at the Saitama Super Arena. On the other hand, there is the most awaited challenge that comes with an astonishing progression of the times: the United States and Spain. In short, a team between Team USA and Team Scariolo will have to leave the medal role in his position. Australia and Argentina see the favorite Australian team, and at the same time this may be Luis Scola’s last dance with the Albiceleste team.

Below is the full scoreboard. Live broadcast on Rai2 for Italy and France (with the possibility of temporary transfer to other competing areas). Broadcast live for everyone on Discovery+ (with thematic channels for each discipline) and Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is also available on the TIMVision platform and for Amazon Prime and Fastweb subscribers. OA Sport will also offer written live broadcasts from Italy, France, USA and Spain, so you don’t really miss out on anything.

SCOREBOARD FOURTH BASKETBALL OLYMPICS TOKYO: PROGRAM

Tuesday 3 August – Matches are sorted by scoreboard

Ore 10:20 Italy-France

3:00 Slovenia – Germany

6:40 am United States and Spain

Ore at 14:00 Australia-Argentina

board Tokyo Olympic Basketball: TV and Broadcast

LIVE TV – Rai2 (Italy and France for sure)

Live Streaming – Eurosport Player and Discovery + (all)

LIVE WRITTEN – OA Sport (Italy – France, USA – Spain)

credit: Ciamillo