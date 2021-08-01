Historic day for Italian sport

Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics was historic for Italian sport: within fifteen minutes two gold medals arrived in athletics, a sector in which Italy had been struggling to achieve results for decades. First won by Gianmarco Tampere In the high jump, he gives the second Marcel Jacobs In the 100 meters, the most awaited and among the most important disciplines: in history Italy did not manage to bring even a single athlete to the final of the 100-meter Olympics.

Jacobs not only managed to reach the final, but also won the gold by running in 9.80 seconds and breaking the European record he had set for himself just two hours earlier in the semi-finals (9.84). By Sunday, the European record was last broken in 2004. He won the silver medal by American Fred Curley (who ran in 9.84 seconds) and the bronze by Canadian Andre de Grasse (9.89).

Timberi won the gold medal on a par with Qatari Mutaz Issa Barshim in a race that lasted more than two hours. The two took the same measurements without errors (2.19 meters, 2.24, 2.27, 2.33 and 2.37) and then each made three measurement errors of 2.39 meters. At that moment, Tampere and Barshim were already sure that they would at least win the silver and could have decided to compete for the gold in a playoff, but they decided not to accept it and both agreed to the gold. Bronze went to Belarusian Maxim Nedaseka, who made one mistake more than the other two in the 2.37 metres.

A bronze medal was added to the Italian medal table by winning the men’s 4×100 mixed relay swimming relay Sunday morning. Italian swimmers Thomas will beAnd Niccolo MartininiAnd Federico Burdiso NS Alessandro Merisi They finished the race in 3:29.17, while gold went to the Americans (3:26.79) and silver to the British (3:27.51).

Another good result for Italy in athletics came in the 400m hurdles semi-finals, which Alessandro Sibelio He finished third and managed to qualify for the final scheduled for Wednesday. In women’s athletics, on the other hand, Luminosa Pogliolo failed to qualify for the 100-meter hurdles final, but still broke the new Italian record by sprinting in 12.75 seconds.

There will certainly be a gold or silver medal for Italian sailing: Roger Tita NS Katrina Panti, in the mixed nacra 17 class, they took first place in the general classification and increased their edge over their rivals in the last race on Sunday. In the upcoming regatta, scheduled for Tuesday, it will be enough for them to finish sixth for the gold medal.

Other medals and today’s news

The Venezuelan set a new world record in the women’s triple jump Yulimar RogasThe gold medal winner and favorite in the race. The record lasted from 1995 and was 15.50 metres. Rojas beat her by jumping 15.67. The other notable gold was for the Brazilian gymnast Rebecca AndradeThe winner in the jump specialization in front of the American Sunisa Lee. It is the first gold medal in history for Brazil in women’s gymnastics.

The men’s Olympic tennis tournament ended with the final between the German Alexander Zverev And the Russian Karen Kachanov in a difficult match ended with a score of 6-3, 6-1 for the first, and thus won the gold medal. Zverev had reached the final by defeating world number one Novak Djokovic, who then lost the final to get the bronze to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Australian swimmer Emma McCune She won her seventh medal (gold in the 4x100m mixed relay), became the athlete with the most medals at the Tokyo Olympics and equals the record for Russian gymnast Maria Gorokovskaya set in 1952. In swimming, she was the only one to win more than The medals in a single copy is American Michael Phelps, who won eight medals at both the 2004 Athens Games and the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

New Olympic BMX System Races (short for motocross bike which consists of a series of stunts on a platform with precisely defined BMX mini bikes) in the freestyle swimming discipline, winning the first gold medal Charlotte Worthington for the United Kingdom.

American gymnast Simone BilesThe strongest active in her sport, she retired from the artistic gymnastics free-body final at the Tokyo Olympics: the fifth competition she has withdrawn from the start of the Games after the final of the overall individual competition, the team competition and those with asymmetric jumps and parallel bars. Biles is still in the race for only one final, the beam, scheduled for Tuesday.

