Tokyo 2020, Swimming: Men's Mixed Relay 4x100 Bronze | News

Azzurri, who reached the final at the best time, starts strong, especially in the doubles on his back and chest, as Thomas Ciccone and Nicolo Martinini led Italy to second after the first two breaks, with dominant breaststroke Adam Petty giving Great Britain, momentarily, the lead in the Race. However, the United States found the final advantage with unparalleled butterfly Caleb Dressel, the new 50m freestyle winner (Zazzire seventh), who outperformed both Italy and Britain represented by James Jay. Americans complete the work in the style of free Zach Apple, which testifies to the gold that was never in question. And for the United States, it ends in great fashion: not just the victory, but also the new world record at 3’26” 78. Silver went to Great Britain at 3’27” 61, but the real battle is that for bronze: Fortunately, Alessandro Merisi swims faster than Kliment Kolesnikov, mocked Russia for 5 cents (3’29” 17 vs. 3’29” 22 for the ROC) and gave the Azzurri the new Italian record, 25th bronze, and 6th for Italy in swimming in Tokyo 2020.

“There is a great unity in the group. We knew the first two were impossible to reach, but we managed to beat Russia. We are in seventh heaven,” the first words of the four Azores.