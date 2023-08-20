August 20, 2023

West Ham vs Chelsea, possible lineups and where to watch them on TV

August 20, 2023

Sunday 20th August 2023 at 1.07pm

London – The second day of the English Premier League 2023/2024 continues with another big challenge, as well as the London derby: between the West pork And Chelsea At the Olympic Stadium, London, at 5:30 p.m.

Possible composition of Moyes

West Ham (4-2-3-1): areola. Koval, Zuma, Agord, Emerson; Alvarez. Ward Bruce Bowen, Paquita, Benrahma; Anthony. trainer: Moise.

Pochettino’s potential composition

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Sanchez. Desacy, Thiago Silva, Colwell; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Modric, Sterling; Jackson. trainer: little bit

West Ham – Chelsea: schedule, channels

match between West Ham and Chelsea It will be broadcast live on exclusive TV on Sky Sports Football Channel (on satellite channel 203). It will also be possible to watch them live on Now TV and via Sky Go, by downloading apps or by accessing the platforms’ websites via Smart TV or mobile devices (computer, tablet, console, smartphone)

West Ham vs Chelsea live: The report

He is the West pork that Chelsea Coming from a 1-1 draw on day one: hammers against Bournemouth, while i Blues against Liverpool. The last match between the two teams last season also ended in a draw again 1-1 on 11 February.

