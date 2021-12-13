Record numbers for the new F1 phenomenon

Curve after curve, straight after straight, skewed after chikany, the 2021 World Championship ended with a winner: Dutch Red Bull prodigy, Max Verstappen.

One of the toughest world championships in Formula 1 history ended on Sunday 12 December: Not only did the last race in Abu Dhabi with the drivers, Hamilton and Verstappen, finish on equal points, but the race was decided on the last lap cBy transcending the textbook From Verstappen to the British Mercedes driver.

2021 Formula 1 World Championship Evolution

The Formula 1 World Championship ended with a difference of only 8 points over the first and second. Indeed, Verstappen rose to the top of the podium with 395.5 points Hamilton follows with 387.5. Behind them were Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Carlos Sainz Jr. who, in his first experience with Ferrari, managed to finish the season with 190 points, surpassing his teammate Charles Leclerc, who stopped at 159 points.

During the year Max Verstappen climbed the highest score on the podium 10 times out of 22 Grand Prix races. Lewis Hamilton had 8 victories. Only 4 other drivers managed to win the race: Perez, Ocon, Ricardo and Bottas. As for the constructors’ championship, the championship formed by Verstappen-Perez was preceded by the Hamilton-Bottas duo. Mercedes scored 613.5 points, compared to 585.5 for Red Bull Racing-Honda. The third place went to Ferrari with 323.5 points.

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher record

A few days ago, this was said by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. “I would be sorry if Hamilton broke Schumacher’s record.” This is what happened. Hamilton and Schumacher are the two drivers with the most titles in the world in the history of this sport. Both drivers in the UK and Germany have won seven world titles. Schumacher won 2, in 1994 and 1995, then five in a row from 2000 to 2004. Hamilton won his first title in 2008, then twice in a row, 2014 and 2015, and then won consistently from 2017 to 2020. In order of drivers with titles The most number of world championships on the bulletin board, in third place we find Fangio with 5 titles, and in fourth place, Prost and Vettel mentioned above. The drivers who have won three world championships are Lauda, ​​Beckett, Brabham, Stewart and the unforgettable Senna.

Fourth youngest driver in history Verstappen to win the world championship

By winning his first world title, Verstappen not only joined forces with Mansell, Hill, Villeneuve and many other new champions such as Rosberg and Raikkonen, but also became The fourth youngest driver in the world to win the world championship. With 24 years and 73 days, Max Verstappen is actually only behind Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. The latter won his first Formula 1 championship in 2005 at the age of 24 years and 58 days (15 days difference with Verstappen). Vettel and Hamilton are the only two F1 drivers to win their first Formula 1 championship when they were under 24 years old: Hamilton in 2008, aged 23 years and 299 days, and Vettel in 2010, when he was 23 years and 134 days old.

Instructions How many world championships has Hamilton won? 7 How many world championships did Schumacher win? 7 Who is the youngest rider to win the world championship? Sebastian Vettel Who is the youngest driver to win a Formula 1 race? Max Verstappen. 17 years old and 166 years old. 2015 Australian Grand Prix

Statistics and data