December 14, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

La Roma non brilla, ma sfonda 2-0 di testa lo Spezia: Mourinho raggiunge la Juve, espulso Felix

Roma do not shine, but beat Spezia 2-0 with a header: Mourinho arrives at Juventus and sends Felix off | league

Mirabelle Hunt December 14, 2021 2 min read

Rise in the league and give continuity to a league conference win that was worthy of a round pass by the group. in delay Monday night From The seventeenth day of the Italian Serie A, a Rome by Jose Mourinho He returns to win at home, on the Olympic stadium, after the weak number in front of Inter and take out Bologna, in the last two rounds: every 20.45 in the capital defeated 2-0 He. She spices From thiago mota, Student and soccer player special one In the Nerazzurri and with him the winner of the tripartite. Giallorossi do not shine but they are not wrong, Using two heads from Smalling and Ibanez and hitting another crossbar with Abraham, before the goal was disallowed in Minaj., and in the middle of the third win in the last six matches, allowing you to overtake Empoli and The Juventus duo are sixth, at -8 from the Champions League zone; For their part, the Ligurians, who have not won in five matches (four knockouts and one draw), do not deserve, but do not find important safety points, remaining only two lengths apart in the red zone in the standings. Among the hosts, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Zaniolo were out due to injury, while he was not called up from among the guests, after the delay in the technical meeting.At the red end of Felix, For a double yellow, with a manual control at 3-0 and then canceling the order which leads to a second yellow card.

After the match, stay on CALCIOMERCATO.COM to read our 100-minute in-depth MIMMO FERRETTI information.

See also  Napoli fans angry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Record numbers for the new F1 phenomenon

December 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Dionysi Sassuolo Lazio: “You deserve to win like Sarri? I’m proud”

December 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Duel, the dream team is back! Italy win at St. More, two wins in two days for Sirioni – OA Sport

December 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Lucia Guracci, Alrai reporter kidnapped and attacked in Bucharest by a non-militant senator: released after nine hours thanks to the embassy

December 14, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Omigron variant: The first cases were discovered in Lombardy. I’m in Milan, Lodi and Magenta

December 14, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

When Tax Checks Are Running

December 14, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Robert Lewis, Batista Scoggia and Bobo Vieri

December 14, 2021 Lorelei Reese