Roma do not shine, but beat Spezia 2-0 with a header: Mourinho arrives at Juventus and sends Felix off | league

Rise in the league and give continuity to a league conference win that was worthy of a round pass by the group. in delay Monday night From The seventeenth day of the Italian Serie A, a Rome by Jose Mourinho He returns to win at home, on the Olympic stadium, after the weak number in front of Inter and take out Bologna, in the last two rounds: every 20.45 in the capital defeated 2-0 He. She spices From thiago mota, Student and soccer player special one In the Nerazzurri and with him the winner of the tripartite. Giallorossi do not shine but they are not wrong, Using two heads from Smalling and Ibanez and hitting another crossbar with Abraham, before the goal was disallowed in Minaj., and in the middle of the third win in the last six matches, allowing you to overtake Empoli and The Juventus duo are sixth, at -8 from the Champions League zone; For their part, the Ligurians, who have not won in five matches (four knockouts and one draw), do not deserve, but do not find important safety points, remaining only two lengths apart in the red zone in the standings. Among the hosts, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Zaniolo were out due to injury, while he was not called up from among the guests, after the delay in the technical meeting.At the red end of Felix, For a double yellow, with a manual control at 3-0 and then canceling the order which leads to a second yellow card.

After the match, stay on CALCIOMERCATO.COM to read our 100-minute in-depth MIMMO FERRETTI information.