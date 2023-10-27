Fagioli, Juventus and Continassa explain everything

Turin – Salt oh how the temperature rises in Juventus world . After an extremely turbulent season, in which fans were forced to Google, one by one, terms related to the world of Justice to try to understand where the Elimination Onslaught would end, here is finally another Horizon. And another sea. No longer crazy, uncontrollable waves, but big waves, yes, but you can try to surf them to get high, very high until tomorrow evening. Juventus by defeating Verona could return to the top of the rankings on its own: a situation that has not been witnessed since August 2020. A scenario designed to stir and stir the emotions of the people of Juventus, who are ready to support and push the team. rejoice . Not only in words but also in actions.

Juventus training before Verona: Fans’ comments are for him only.

The Allian Stadium is expected to be packed for the Juventus-Verona match

Example? First of all, the expected attendance for tomorrow evening’s match against Venice, an unspectacular match, and the Gialloblu in fifth place from last: if the tickets are not sold out, it will be because of a small number of tickets. Therefore, the 40,000 shipment is guaranteed, as is the proper contribution to the Southern Curve, and not only that. Even for Allianz’s next match, which follows the Juventus match in Florence, sold-out tickets are on the horizon given that 36,000 tickets have already been sold for the match that will see them take on the Bianconeri. Cagliari. Therefore, there is a great desire for Juventus in the world of contrasting colored lines and making the most of tomorrow night’s match will be a turbo to raise the level of expectations. Because people believe in the tournament, they would certainly want the team to finish in the top four to get back to seeing them in the Champions League, but the tri-colour stitching will have a different, more powerful flavour, for those who have lost their flair afterwards. Nine tournaments in a row doing their job right, makes everything veer towards something resembling nausea. But not now. And now hunger has returned as a result of two full seasons of total abstinence: no trophy has been lifted in the men’s stadiums.