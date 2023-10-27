October 27, 2023

Fagioli, Juventus and Continassa explain everything

October 27, 2023

Turin – Salt oh how the temperature rises in Juventus world. After an extremely turbulent season, in which fans were forced to Google, one by one, terms related to the world of Justice to try to understand where the Elimination Onslaught would end, here is finally another Horizon. And another sea. No longer crazy, uncontrollable waves, but big waves, yes, but you can try to surf them to get high, very high until tomorrow evening. Juventusby defeating Veronacould return to the top of the rankings on its own: a situation that has not been witnessed since August 2020. A scenario designed to stir and stir the emotions of the people of Juventus, who are ready to support and push the team. rejoice. Not only in words but also in actions.