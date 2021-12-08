December 8, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Rain and strong winds also in Lazio

Rain and strong winds also in Lazio

Mirabelle Hunt December 8, 2021 1 min read

new weather alert Over a large part of Italy, launched by Civil protection. The turbulence of the Atlantic will lead to a phase of bad weather, especially in the northern center, With snow falling at a low altitudeRain and strong winds. The notice expects, from the early hours of tomorrow, Wednesday, December 8, snow to the level of the plain or the bottom of the valley, first in Piedmont, Lombardy, within Liguria, and then, in Trentino Alto Adige, west of Emilia-Romagna, north-central sectors of Veneto and Friuli. Venezia-Giulia, with moderate local contributions to the soil, even abundant in the highest elevations. Snowfall will be associated with possible frost over the central eastern sectors of the Po Valley.

Thunderstorms also over Lazio, Umbria and Tuscany

From tomorrow morning thunderstorms are also expected in Veneto, Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio. This phenomenon will be accompanied by strong showers, local hailstorms, frequent electrical activity and strong winds. Stormy winds expected from the southern quarters above Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Lazio, Abruzzo and Molise. Possible strong storms along the coasts. appreciate tomorrow yellow alert On the whole territory of Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria and Basilicata, and on part of Abruzzo, Calabria, Molise, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto.

See also  USA, Bossio and McKinney called up to qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Champions League: Milan – Liverpool 1-2 e Real Madrid – Inter 2-0 – Sport – Calcio

December 8, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

France, Germany, UK and Italy warn Putin

December 7, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Cagliari 1-1 Turin, Juric: “There are regrets, his performance is lower than usual”

December 7, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Biden and Putin face Ukraine. United States: “Unprecedented Sanctions on Russia.” Moscow: “NATO is pressing the borders”

December 8, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Use the law that allows you to avoid default. $ 778 billion allocated for defense

December 8, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Public Water, Castaldo (M5s) at a demonstration in Brussels: “No to a listing. It’s not a commodity but a commodity”

December 8, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

Aerospace, a sector in full expansion worth $424 billion

December 8, 2021 Karen Hines