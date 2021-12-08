Rain and strong winds also in Lazio

new weather alert Over a large part of Italy, launched by Civil protection. The turbulence of the Atlantic will lead to a phase of bad weather, especially in the northern center, With snow falling at a low altitudeRain and strong winds. The notice expects, from the early hours of tomorrow, Wednesday, December 8, snow to the level of the plain or the bottom of the valley, first in Piedmont, Lombardy, within Liguria, and then, in Trentino Alto Adige, west of Emilia-Romagna, north-central sectors of Veneto and Friuli. Venezia-Giulia, with moderate local contributions to the soil, even abundant in the highest elevations. Snowfall will be associated with possible frost over the central eastern sectors of the Po Valley.