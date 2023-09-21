September 21, 2023

Tottenham and Levy’s harsh attack on Mourinho and Conte

Editorial team Thursday 21 September 2023, 1.32pm

Rome – president Tottenham,Daniel CollectionDuring a meeting with the fans, he commented on the good moment that Spurs is currently experiencing Second place in the Premier League at -2 of Manchester city: The decision to give the bench to Ange is also important Postecoglou Which, after experiments Mourinho And with youit seems to be working: “The frustration of not winning and the pressure from some players and many fans for us to win, spend money, have a great manager, a great name, affected me and so I decided to change the strategy.”Levi commented

Strategy, he comments Collection, “We had to bring in a coach who was used to winning titles and we did that twice.”. the Tottenham In fact, he relied on names of caliber Mourinho And with youBut for Collection Distinguished and former national team coach “They’re great managers, but maybe they’re not right for this club. We want to play a certain way, and if that means it takes a little longer to win, then maybe that’s the right thing to do. We need to learn from the mistakes.” – He finished Collection“I think we made the right choice, we went back to the basics.”.

