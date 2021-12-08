Abu Dhabi power unit: Verstappen does not change, Hamilton doubts – Formula 1 drivers – Formula 1

confrontation. Changes made to the Yas Marina Circuit, home to the final race of the 2021 Championship, will make the Abu Dhabi track faster than it has been in the past, and this aspect could be in favor of Mercedes in a big way. Or at least, that’s the fear of Red Bull, realizing that the power unit assembled by Lewis Hamilton in Brazil saw the English literally dominate and that the same engine used in Saudi Arabia gave the Briton 1 an advantage in the second sector of the track, considering Use of the DRS. Indeed, it is no mystery that team boss Christian Horner and consultant Helmut Marko have not hesitated to define the Mercedes engine as a “rocket”, realizing that their performance could not be matched.

The certainties of Red Bull. Looking at the final race in Abu Dhabi, there are no changes to the original plan to use the combined power unit in recent races. Germans Cars, cars and sports Make sure there are no discussions about it, unless expected. The team wants to avoid in any way a five-place grid relegation to Max Verstappen in the crucial title race. Moreover, the problems of opening the DRS, as we have seen in Saudi Arabia, have been resolved. Helmut Marko is confident: “We always said we had to win one of the last few races. Now Abu Dhabi remains.”

Mercedes doubt. Lewis Hamilton’s updated engine, installed at Interlagos and Jeddah, should return again in the W12 for the final round in Abu Dhabi. The condition is a must after what the well-known journalist Ted Kravitz revealed Sky Sport F1 that it Twitter: “Given how powerful a Mercedes engine is when it’s new, Lewis Hamilton could take a new one, take five penalty spots on the grid and then have an unbeatable car on Sunday. That would be Red Bull’s biggest fear…”.