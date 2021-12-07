December 8, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Champions League: Milan - Liverpool 1-2 e Real Madrid - Inter 2-0 - Sport - Calcio

Champions League: Milan – Liverpool 1-2 e Real Madrid – Inter 2-0 – Sport – Calcio

Mirabelle Hunt December 8, 2021 1 min read
AC Milan – Liverpool 1-2 (ANSA)

Rome, December 7, 2021 – Milan is the most distant from Europe. The Liverpool Vince A San Siro 2-1 Where Salah and Origi’s goals overturned Tomori’s goal, while Atletico Madrid went to Porto 3-1 to take second place. Thanks to these results, Pioli’s team says goodbye to the Champions League and at the same time tooEuropean League, to close in fourth place in Group B with 4 points.

Inter also lose at the Bernabeu against Real MadridClose the Champions League group in second place e However, he reached the round of sixteen. It finished 2-0 thanks to goals by Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio, with the Nerazzurri forced to excel in the number of 64 minutes to wave red at Barilla, after the unsportsmanlike strike of Militao. There is still a bit of bitterness in the mouths of Inzaghi’s men, however, the authors of the good performance especially in the first half, where only the goal was lost.

Champions League, matchesGraphs

Milan 1-2 Liverpool, relive the live broadcast

Real Madrid – Inter 2-0, relive the live broadcast

Read also:

Ferrero is still in prison and his daughter saves him: ‘Not in his head’

© All Rights Reserved

See also  Belarus will meet Slovakia in the opening match of the 2021 IIHF World Championship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

France, Germany, UK and Italy warn Putin

December 7, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Cagliari 1-1 Turin, Juric: “There are regrets, his performance is lower than usual”

December 7, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Empoli’s victory in return against Udinese in the first postponement of the 16th match of the Italian Serie A 2021-2022 – OA Sport

December 7, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

This is the cool jacket that will drive everyone crazy in Winter 2022, but let’s not make the mistake of buying it now

December 8, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Trieste, the mother of a pregnant woman who was suffering from goiter and was in intensive care at the hospital, has died. The whole family is no wax

December 8, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

This is how banknotes change

December 8, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Squid 2 won’t happen? Truth

December 8, 2021 Lorelei Reese