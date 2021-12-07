Champions League: Milan – Liverpool 1-2 e Real Madrid – Inter 2-0 – Sport – Calcio

Rome, December 7, 2021 – Milan is the most distant from Europe. The Liverpool Vince A San Siro 2-1 Where Salah and Origi’s goals overturned Tomori’s goal, while Atletico Madrid went to Porto 3-1 to take second place. Thanks to these results, Pioli’s team says goodbye to the Champions League and at the same time tooEuropean League, to close in fourth place in Group B with 4 points.

Inter also lose at the Bernabeu against Real MadridClose the Champions League group in second place e However, he reached the round of sixteen. It finished 2-0 thanks to goals by Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio, with the Nerazzurri forced to excel in the number of 64 minutes to wave red at Barilla, after the unsportsmanlike strike of Militao. There is still a bit of bitterness in the mouths of Inzaghi’s men, however, the authors of the good performance especially in the first half, where only the goal was lost.

