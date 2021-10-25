Popular Dog Oil Supplements for your Pet

In some countries like the United States, it’s common for many pet owners to give their dogs vitamins and supplements to help them grow healthier. The right dietary supplements can alleviate joint stiffness or prevent arthritis. The pills or oils can also help maintain a healthy coat. Although further research is needed about the safety and efficacy of these supplements, many can attest that they definitely work.

There’s encouraging anecdotal evidence from many pet parents that say that they are working, and they see improvements. Some of the more popular out there are the following:

Glucosamine

One of the more popular supplements is glucosamine for canines. You can get more info about glucosamine on this page. This is an amino sugar that’s found around the joints, and they help build cartilage. This is usually found in shellfish, or they can be made artificially in laboratories. Many vets and owners believe that this is effective in the treatment of arthritis, especially for older canines.

For dogs with difficulty walking, they can improve their mobility with the right dose of glucosamine, which can even help them get relief from joint pain. Although the results of the studies about glucosamine are mixed, almost 70% of the pets in a study in 2007 have shown increased mobility after administering this compound.

Know that this can be available in various forms like treats, powders, and pills. They are usually formulated with the help of chondroitin sulfate, and this is a compound that’s usually naturally occurring in the cartilage and bones.

Cannabidiol Oil

One of the more popular supplements out there is cannabidiol oil. Cannabidiol or CBD is from the hemp plant, and it’s believed to interact with the canine’s endocannabinoid system that results in homeostasis. Researchers believe that the oil has therapeutic benefits, and it can decrease anxiety.

There’s also a lot of studies that suggest that it is effective in reducing episodes of epilepsy, decreasing inflammation, joint pain, and backaches in older canines. Cannabidiol is known to be a wonder supplement since it has little to no side effects but plenty of benefits. Even if this comes from the hemp plant, it’s not the same as marijuana because it does not contain a lot of THC.

THC is the psychoactive compound found in the marijuana plant, and it’s responsible for making its users high. The euphoric experience is not present in dogs because cannabidiol contains as little as 0.3% THC and marijuana has over 30% of this compound. As long as you get this from the right manufacturers, you should expect this to be effective in making your canine’s life healthier, and they will be able to get relief from the pain that they may be feeling.

Fish Oil

Another popular supplement out there is fish oil. It contains various vitamins and nutrients, and it is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. It can improve the appearance of your pet’s coat, alleviate skin allergies, and make the furs shinier. Research involving fish oil shows that it’s effective in improving heart health, arthritis, joint health, and more, but the results are often mixed. The American Journal of Veterinary Research has conducted a study about this product.

They found out that it can reduce inflammation, redness, and swelling. This is helpful if your pet has a wound and it doesn’t heal after a few weeks. Still, it’s best if you could consult with your vet about the best fish oil products and get prescriptions specifically made for your pet’s breed.

Antioxidants

The market has a lot of antioxidant supplements, especially for canines. Some of these pills may counter aging, cognitive dysfunction, or memory loss. They are also used to reduce inflammation and treat heart diseases in many animals. Read an article about antioxidants on this web address: https://www.betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/healthyliving/antioxidants.

Antioxidants are often present in many foods. They are abundant in Vitamin E and Vitamin C, and they help fight against free radicals in the body. Free radicals are the harmful molecules that cause a cell’s death and even damage its membranes. An antioxidant called coenzyme Q10 made for dogs may be something that your pet needs to help convert their food into energy. Don’t forget to check reviews in the market and call the vet first before administering anything to your canine.

Probiotics

Probiotics have seen a significant increase in humans, and this is not surprising. As some processes in humans are the same in canines, probiotics have also entered the scene to become supplements for dogs.

They are usually in the form of live bacteria and yeast, and they can aid intestine health and digestion. Some pills are used to treat digestive issues as well as diarrhea. You can often get them in the form of powders, chews, capsules, yogurts, and another dog formula. However, before joining other owners out there, it’s best to know a few things first.

-You should not fall for extravagant claims that sound good to be true. Know that there’s not a pill out there that can cure parvo, cancer, and other life-threatening diseases.

-Listen to your vet and what he has to say before you administer new vitamins. Make sure that they won’t interact and interfere with the medications that your dog is currently taking.

-Only buy products from trustworthy and reputable brands out there. They should be able to provide you with a full list of ingredients, the process they have used, and the certificate of analysis done by a third-party laboratory. This way, you can be assured of the product’s safety and efficacy.

“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”