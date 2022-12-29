December 29, 2022

Biobaci flies to the US with the IFSE Academy

Piobesi Torinese flies to America: The IFSE Academy of Haute Cuisine and Pastry took part in the event “A Taste of Piedmont” to promote Piedmontese food and wine.

The IFSE Culinary Academy, based in Piobesi Torinese, travels to America for an event to promote Piedmont. In the photo, Honorary Consul of Italy in Orlando, Antonella Brancaccio, Patron Chef Giovanni Grasso (one Michelin star) of “La Credenza” restaurant in San Maurizio Canavese, General Manager of IFSE Raffaele Trovado and Executive Chef of Orlando Fabrizio Schenardi “Four Seasons Hotel Resort”, Orlando at the press conference to present the event at the Four Seasons Hotel in (Photo: IFSE Academy of Haute Cuisine and Pastry in Biobassi Torinese).

Piobesi Torinese has moved up a piece In the US, in the cities of Orlando and Chicago: L’IFSE Haute Food and Pastry Academy has actually organized and participated in the event “A Taste of Piedmont” in association with Region of Piemonte, Visit Piedmont and sponsored ENIT, National Tourism Board. The event, which celebrated its fifth edition this year, was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, Illinois and the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

This was the purpose of the double event Introduce Piedmont to the American public A leading international hub for food and wine, with a mission Promoting and promoting Piedmontese agricultural food and cultural heritage. Meetings and video projections, tastings, lessons, and dinners were offered, allowing guests to “Get to know an ancient and glorious tradition expressed in the incomparable quality of the products and the high professional profile of the Piedmontese operators“, the opinion of the IFSE Academy in Piobesi. The same restaurants in Orlando and two locations in Chicago have prepared some Piedmont themed menuTo offer an authentic journey into the food and wine culture of this region.

The event was attended by numerous dignitaries from the culinary and catering world: General Manager of IFSE; Rafael TrovadoChef and wine expert Ugo MuraPiedmontese chefs of the restaurant “La Cretenza” in San Maurizio Canavese (one Michelin star), host chef John Grasso and cook Ivan was honored. They also participated Tristan Baker, Executive Chef of the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, E Fabrizio SchenardiExecutive chef at the Four Seasons Resort in Orlando, co-founder with Rafael Trovado of the “A Taste of Piedmont” initiative.

Highlights of this edition include: Gala Dinner based on Alba White Truffles Curated by chefs Grasso and Onorado who wowed all the guests. Appropriate too Meeting with Italian Ambassador Thomas Bodgios, welcomed the Italian delegation at the Consulate of Italy in Chicago; Presence at Orlando events Honorary Consul of Italy in Orlando, Antonella Brancaccioand Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Thomas SteinhauerNow loyal guests of past editions -They explain from the IFSE Culinary School- The response of the now traditional ‘ is significant.Business Night‘, a moment dedicated to importers, restaurateurs and media to get to know and taste the products featured in the event”.

And they continue: “Finally, to conclude the events, the eagerly awaited ‘Truffle dinner‘, a truffle dinner by Chefs Grasso and Onorado paired with Piedmontese wines: an evening highly appreciated by the participants. A unique culinary journey to discover the most prized trufflesFrom the first course to the last used in the original way and described by Piedmontese chefs“.

The initiative was also an opportunity to present relevant videos and stories to the public and participants Region of PiemonteCo-sponsor of the project Visit Piedmont, the internal agency of the region and the Unioncamarae Piemonte, which deals with the region’s tourism and agri-food development. “The taste of Piedmont is there once again Promoted and promoted knowledge of the Piedmont target to the American publicSeized by the diversified offering of a territory with unprecedented resources“, concludes the IFSE Academy.

