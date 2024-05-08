Trump’s impeachment trial in Florida has been adjourned indefinitely

Judge Eileen Cannon has postponed “indefinitely” a trial against Donald Trump over the handling of classified documents scheduled for this month in Florida. The trial against the former US president was set to begin on May 20 in Miami, but the judge ruled there were “too many motions” to consider before it began and did not set another date. According to the president’s attorneys, some of the documents found in the boxes at Mar-a-Lago were more damaged than when FBI agents seized them two years ago. A few days ago, the report Cnn, the legal team said that moving documents into other boxes could be grounds for dismissing the case. “If the prosecution fails to credibly demonstrate how key evidence was seized and handled in this case, which is a central issue in any trial, we will file a motion to dismiss,” they said. Not only that, but already a few days ago, Judge Cannon said there will be a further order suspending the deadline for some pre-trial statements by the defendants and resetting the preliminary deadline and hearings. Postpone communication to a later date today.

Addendum: Documents are now in a different order

Special prosecutor Jack Smith’s office recently filed for the first time in a court filing that some of the boxes found in the Mar-a-Lago search are now in a different order than those in Justice Department custody. “President Trump and his lawyers are having a hard time learning these facts nearly 11 months after charges were filed in this case,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in their statement. Disclosures by Smith’s office “raise questions about the investigation and handling of evidence that should be addressed before proceeding.” Trump was accused of mishandling national security information after the FBI seized the boxes from his Florida estate in August 2022 — classified documents mixed in with other personal belongings of the former president. Prosecutors also acknowledged the discrepancy last week in response to Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nauta’s request for some pre-trial delays. Conclusion Today, the risks of starting a process.

read more: