Snow comes and flakes at increasingly low altitudes (mountains) in the Alps and Apennines

Snow falls in the Alps

Phase of the cold worst weather in Italy: With the expected drop in temperatures, snow will return at lower altitudes. After the Alps, now comes the turn of the Apennines. On Friday 19 April, snow will push towards central-southern Italy, affecting the entire Apennine sector. From Abruzzo Molisewith scales up to 1000-1200 meters. There is no dearth of snow in the mountains either Basilicata And CalabriaAlthough at a slightly higher altitude.