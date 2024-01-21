Popovic leaves Frosinone: Napoli must find a new solution, and Monza appears | Primabagina

A mistake from Frosinone means missing out Mateja Popović In yellow and blue. Yesterday, the Serbian, born in 2006, passed his medical examinations with Napoli and was ready to be loaned to Frosinone, as we were publishing a few days ago, but the player has not signed yet. the reason? theThe yellow and blue club has realized that it no longer has free places for non-EU players.

Who is Popovic, a Napoli talent who was close to Milan

Popovic is from outside the European Union – And now Napoli, who cannot sign the Serbian attacking midfielder for the same reason Having already reached the maximum number of non-EU citizens in the team, is looking for a new club where he can leave Popović on loan for six months and carry out this operation in cooperation. According to Sky Sports, it could be the club Monza.

Napoli-Popovich, all background

Popovic in Monza? The red and white still have three free places to fill since their promotion to Serie A. When Napoli returns from the Super Cup they will try to prepare the operation with Monza and with the player's entourage. Popovic has made visits to Napoli but his move to Frosinone is on hold, and Monza could be the answer.

This is how Napoli defeated Popovic from Juventus and Milan