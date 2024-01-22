“This is a scandal!” Farimontada Real with Almeria, it's hell in La Liga

The once unpredictable race is over TRUE Madrid H Almeriawith Los Blancos trailing by two goals at the Bernabéu – he signed it Ramadan In the first minute of the match and who Gonzalez In the 43rd minute – then he found the equaliser Bellingham (In the 57th minute, a penalty kick was awarded due to a handball by Kaikeyi, despite the clear push that Joselu was subjected to) and Vinicius In the 67th minute, in a dynamic that does not clarify whether the decisive touch occurred with the arm or the shoulder. A match that has on several occasions raised doubts about He wasWhich sparked strong protests from the guests against the two goals scored by the men Ancelotti And for a possible 3-1 goal that was disallowed in the 61st minute by Arribas, the former player who did not celebrate, due to an earlier strike by Lobi on Bellingham (whose conceded goal in the 77th minute was disallowed by the technical for offside). In Real Madrid's last attack, Almería is not there and tries to defend the score, however Carvajal He scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time, thus ending a match that would be difficult for the men Garitano (He was fired over protests, and crying “scandal”). Thus, the Merengue temporarily moved to +3 on the scoreboard GironaWhich will host Sevilla at nine in the evening.

The Fury of Almeria: Words by Garitano and Popil

In the post match Almeria coach Bad Garitano He announced: “I don't have anything to say. You've already seen the game. My opinion is useless. Then they punish us… I objected to many decisions, said nothing, but I couldn't do anything else. “This is not the first time this has happened here. I have no words to describe what happened today.”. While the defender Mark Poppell: “I think someone decided we couldn't win at the Bernabéu today, and in fact that's what happened. I don't have anything else to say“.