January 21, 2024

All the emotions of the eighth round of the Australian Open

January 21, 2024

The Italian tennis player, No. 4 in the world, is challenging the Russian, who is ranked 15th in the ATP rankings. All live updates

Of the 16 tennis players who reached the round of 16, only one did not lose a set. And Yannick kafirwhich introduces itself with this business card to the hot stage of Australian Open Championship. Opposite the Italian No. 4 in the world, there is the Russian Karen Khachanov, No. 15 in the ATP rankings. There are three precedents, and Yannick has only lost once. In fact, the Russians won The first match of the 2020 US Open, in five groups. That was Sinner's big limitation, his physical stamina in long matches, but he worked hard at it and came a long way. South Tyrol was then victorious in the next two Challenges: at Melbourne 1 and at the Masters 1000 in Miami again in 2021.

“Every time I go on the field I feel good. The next match will be very difficult. We played three times, and they were always difficult matches. Let's see how it goes, but I am very happy to be on the field again. Thank you to everyone who believes in me and beyond.” Challenge between kafir H Khachanov It is scheduled in the field Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne Starting from 6 Italian hours.

