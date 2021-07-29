Pinterest rewards creators with new business opportunities

people use Pinterest To find ideas and inspiration, which is why the platform wants to provide creators with the opportunity to build and expand their audience in an always positive environment. Today, Pinterest brings some news that the creators will be able to grow not only their business but also their revenue on the platform. It actually gives the opportunity to make it purchasable Pin idea, to earn commissions with affiliate links and establish partnerships with brands on sponsored content. Thanks to the product tag, content creators can tag their Idea Pins with any Pin produced out of the millions on Pinterest.

Pinterest, purchasable idea pins

Pinterest is like a huge catalog with hundreds of millions of product pins uploaded by merchants and saved by users. Moving products to the platform is made possible thanks to Pinterest’s partnership with Shopify. People go to Pinterest with the intent to shop and this tendency to buy becomes even more evident with Idea Pins. In fact, Pinterest found that users are 89% more likely to purchase products tagged in an Idea Pin rather than a Product Pin. * Today, content creators can take advantage of the entire product catalog and the perceived tendency to buy by users by tagging specific products in their Ideas Pins.

Content creators on Pinterest have the ability to access the largest online community of beauty lovers, fashion lovers, foodies, home workers and home workers by providing them with ideas, advice, and inspiration. like the creator Olive + Brown, Fall for DIY e UnconventionalSouthernBelle It’s already starting to make their content purchasable, turning followers’ shopping into a more inspiring experience. In other words, the transition from inspiration to purchase is easier for users, as they can buy directly from Idea Pins of their favorite creator.

Partnership with the brand

Content creators who are already collaborating with brands to create their content will be able to make this partnership known by adding the new Paid Partnership tag to Pin Idea.

Pinterest knows that many creators have started partnerships with brands and they know how important it is for them to make the content they post on the platform stand out. That’s why a new paid partnership tool is launching in beta today, which will allow content creators to announce their collaboration with a brand. Creators who create content for brands will then be able to add the customer’s name directly to the Idea Pin, and after the brand has approved the tag, they will be able to display the “Paid Partnership” tag. So it will be possible to give greater visibility to one’s cooperation, gain credibility and establish more reliable relationships with users.

For Pinterest, it’s important for creators to have a platform that focuses on inspiration rather than influencers and entertainment. With these innovations, it will be easier to make your content accessible and usable, increase revenue and collaborate with brands. The Idea Pin product tag will initially be available to all business accounts in the US and UK, and globally in the following months. The paid partnership tool is now available to select creators in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru