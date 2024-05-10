Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut has been removed from Steam in countries without PSN, apparently

It seems that Ghost of Tsushima: The Director’s Cut He was Removed from steam In the Countries not reached by PSNWhich seems to confirm Sony’s desire to continue its aggressive approach regarding PSN account requirements for its games.

Despite the reversal that has been made regarding Helldivers 2, in the wake of large protests organized by PC users, it appears that the mandatory PSN account also on PC games is set to remain for other titles, even for those that feature a strong single-player component like Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.

In recent days, in fact, it has been confirmed that PSN will only be used for online multiplayer elements of the game, but the issue seems to have taken on a different connotation in recent days and it now seems that Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut has been released. It has been completely removed from Steam in countries where PSN has not reached it, effectively preventing purchases as an account for Sony’s online platform cannot be created.