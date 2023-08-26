Who wants that on TV at any cost

Barbara D’Urso With no commitments for the next TV season, at least for now. Mediaset decides to kill her before the contract expires in December 2023: after fifteen years, Pomereggio Cinque will start over without her, but with Mirta Merlino at the helm. However, the doors of Ray could open for Durso: millie Carlucci He never made it a secret that he wanted her on Dancing With The Stars.

She was approached on several occasions to be a dancer for one night, which never materialised. Now d’Urso could have enough time to get on track for at least one night. However, the contract that still binds her to Mediaset could be an obstacle: it is not clear if the presenter will be able to be seen on Rai before December 31. As journalist Marco Castoro writes, Carlucci performs “stunts” to persuade D’Urso to dance in prime time.

The broadcaster – who we read on Leggo – has announced in recent days the first official contender, actor and director Ricky Tognazzi. The site has revealed the second name: Rosanna Lamberucci. Other qualified names: Simona Ventura, Paola Perego, Teo Mamucari, Bruno Barbieri, Antonio Caprarica But the Queen of Palando does the stunts to convince Barbara d’Urso to take part in a ring as a dancer for one night, while despite rumors of potential replacements, all five of Palando’s historical jury members will be confirmed.