August 26, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Who wants that on TV at any cost

Who wants that on TV at any cost

Lorelei Reese August 26, 2023 2 min read

Barbara D’Urso With no commitments for the next TV season, at least for now. Mediaset decides to kill her before the contract expires in December 2023: after fifteen years, Pomereggio Cinque will start over without her, but with Mirta Merlino at the helm. However, the doors of Ray could open for Durso: millie Carlucci He never made it a secret that he wanted her on Dancing With The Stars.

Read also: Barbara D’Urso, the picture shocked everyone: “Rosicon, now what do you say?”

She was approached on several occasions to be a dancer for one night, which never materialised. Now d’Urso could have enough time to get on track for at least one night. However, the contract that still binds her to Mediaset could be an obstacle: it is not clear if the presenter will be able to be seen on Rai before December 31. As journalist Marco Castoro writes, Carlucci performs “stunts” to persuade D’Urso to dance in prime time.

Also read: Barbara d’Urso, “What a package”: Mediaset, Fellow hits hard

The broadcaster – who we read on Leggo – has announced in recent days the first official contender, actor and director Ricky Tognazzi. The site has revealed the second name: Rosanna Lamberucci. Other qualified names: Simona Ventura, Paola Perego, Teo Mamucari, Bruno Barbieri, Antonio Caprarica But the Queen of Palando does the stunts to convince Barbara d’Urso to take part in a ring as a dancer for one night, while despite rumors of potential replacements, all five of Palando’s historical jury members will be confirmed.

See also  Kendrell: 700 employees in Italy in 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

MasterChef, a huge success for the Vietnamese finalist I wouldn’t have believed it without the broadcast

August 26, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Mediaset, Pierre Silvio Berlusconi’s surprises are endless: the latest one concerns Silvia Tovanin

August 26, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

So and what show, Report Cards: Fico’s sexy joke (Score 2), The Unsurpassed King of Hearts Friese (Score 10)

August 25, 2023 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Who wants that on TV at any cost

August 26, 2023 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

By using these psychological tricks you are spending more in the discount store and if you don’t know it then you are in trouble

August 26, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Forest non-alcoholic beer wins gold at the 2023 World Beer Awards

August 26, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

How to send a fake location via WhatsApp: The genius trick

August 26, 2023 Gerald Bax