NYC has opened, but there’s still entertainment to stay in

If New York isn’t fully open yet, it’s at least blinking. Park seats were reserved last night. for opera. Then, a dinner at the Fifth Convention for the first woman to hold the Presidency of the Italian Senate. It sure beats eating leftover reheated pizza while watching TV in pajamas.

However, if you prefer TV in new BVD movies, check out the revamped Netflix comedy “The Upshaws” for season two. Prepared by Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks, star of Wanda Sykes but not Regina Hicks. The contestants are Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks. Netflix says, “We love Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks.”

And everyone goes to school online. MasterClass is live conversations amplified by little secrets. James Cameron, Ron Howard, David Mamet, Robin Roberts, Gordon Ramsay, Sam Jackson on tour, film, cooking and journalism. Actor Livar Burton Its roots go back to the story “Roots” which tells how stories are told.

Burton: “I’ve had storytelling advisors in my life: my mom, Alex Haley, Jane Roddenberry and Fred Rogers from Star Trek. What we care about is discovering ourselves and knowing who we are. And the courage to share that truth. Storytelling is a sacred business.”

Plus $15 per month if you sign up for MasterClass.

Trump tax time?

Allen Howard Weiselberg, Chief Financial Officer of The Trump Organization. Under the microscope for “more benefits,” the investigation is designed to run on Trump. If not, by Labor Day he is nailed for tax evasion.

There should be no connection between Trump and institutional hoaxes, and if Weisselberg is to blame – there is no prison for anyone. If Trump haters find a way to blow the taps into their horn, creditors could return nearly a billion debt.

Rudy Giuliani’s legal license was withdrawn on June 24. It has been suspended and can be cancelled. Roy Cohn was disqualified nearly 35 years ago, on June 23, 1986. The New York attorneys representing Donald appear to be playing Monopoly, except for the Get Out of Jail Free card.

killer sound

The story I knew about Anthony Hopkins, who won an Oscar this year:

To find his voice for fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, the Welshman combined the voices of Katharine Hepburn and Truman Capote with that of artificial intelligence character Hal in “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

This created a strange monotonous sound. He says, “I heard three voices in my head: Hepburn, Capote, and Hal. First, I wanted to try an indefinable American accent, but when I first tried it at rehearsal, he let out the words ‘Oh my God!'” “”

Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor. Photo: Caitlin Osh/Reuters

Tritalu

A new idea from Kiko Aoki, the widow of Rocky Aoki of the Benihana dynasty. It was launched this month and now serves up Chef Omakase, luxury, private and personal chefs who prepare dinners at home.

Kiko: “You pay a flat rate per person. It’s as simple as ordering a taxi.” (Me, I don’t see a meter coming out of the roasted rump, but the idea is great.)

He is a professional chef for dinner. From four to eight people. The new online service offers different foods such as New American, Italian, Asian, Mediterranean, French, International Vegetarian and Kosher. Fresh ingredients delivered to your door two days in advance. Sessions include cleaning.

Choose from $90 per person or $140 per person. And call me.

Bill de Blasio told his friends he would do it Non Run as boss again next time. Comedian writers across the country are calling for a recount.

Just in New York, guys, just in New York.