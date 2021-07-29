‘Proud of choosing retirement’

step back – “What’s the point of conquering the whole world but giving up your soul? Sometimes the no’s are stronger than our blessings,” the Canadian musician wrote. She understands why Biles made such a decision: “When what you normally love starts to steal your joy, it’s important to take a step back to find out why.”

need to stop – After all, a few years ago, even Bieber talked about his depression issues, the inability to manage success achieved at a very young age and the need to stop to prioritize his well-being. “People thought I was crazy for not completing the tour, but it was the best thing I did for my sanity!!” He added in his long post. Conclusion: “I am so proud of you, Simone Biles.”

The weight of the world is on your shoulders “Sometimes I really feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulder,” Simone Biles wrote in one of her recent Instagram posts. Tell people on the internet about the pressure Tokyo is feeling: “The Olympics are no joke,” he wrote. Then the decision to say goodbye. But her fans never gave up on her. So much so that she herself wrote on social media: “The love and support you gave me made me realize I value more than my successes and gymnastics. Something I never believed in before.”