May 11, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Heat is coming, the temperature is rising like summer, but will it last? details

Heat is coming, the temperature is rising like summer, but will it last? details

Noah French May 11, 2024 2 min read

Yet another change comes in the climate. The temperature rises

The heat is exploding and suddenly it already seems like summer. The temperature is rising fast and we will reach 30 degrees Celsius in the next few hours.
However, this situation will not last long this time either.

Pressure has increased in the last 24 hours and this has led to the return of the sun to most of the country, resulting in a general rise in temperatures, especially in the Mid-North. However, in the south, the temperature increase is currently less felt due to unstable conditions moving towards Greece as a result of a cyclonic gyre.

This is further exposed from the increase in heat Saturday 11th May Temperatures are higher in the Mid-North 24-25°Cwith even higher peaks in the interior of Tuscany and in the Alpine valley bottoms.
The peak of this warm phase, even if we are talking about a moderate heat, is reached within Sunday, May 12Almost the whole country is surrounded by late spring or summer weather, which is very pleasant and not too much, except for local thunderstorms in the alpine areas, especially from afternoon to evening.

The highest temperatures are recorded in the south and SardiniaThermometers are near peak 30°CThe maximum temperature varies in the center and in the Po Valley 25 e 27°C.

Maximum temperature forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2024
This warm phase is again temporary. The Next weekIn fact, the atmospheric pressure will drop again and the Atlantic currents, the precursor of disturbances, bad weather and the resulting multiplicity. Temperature dropEspecially in the north and center.

See also  Italy's weather - New Year's Eve trouble, here are the cities with the wettest New Year's Eve. « 3B Weather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Giovanni Totti did not answer before the trial judge. Lawyer: ‘We will ask to cancel house arrest’ – News

May 10, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Avian flu has also infected dogs, cats, and dolphins in the United States. WHO: “Human cases are underestimated”

May 10, 2024 Noah French
1 min read

The anticyclone strengthens over the next few days, but there will be isolated showers; Areas concerned

May 10, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Heat is coming, the temperature is rising like summer, but will it last? details

May 11, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

INPS Retirement Certificate 2024, ObisM Form Online: What is it – QuiFinanza

May 11, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Marika Pellegrinelli is a mother for the third time: Ariella Wilhelmina was born

May 11, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Earth is much closer to the Milky Way’s black hole than previously thought: this discovery

May 11, 2024 Karen Hines