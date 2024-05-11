Earth is much closer to the Milky Way’s black hole than previously thought: this discovery

According to a new map of the Milky Way, the position of the solar system is closer to the galactic center, and therefore to the supermassive hole Sagittarius A*.

According to a new map of the Milky Way, the location of the solar system differs from previous measurements. It is not only closer to the center of the galaxy, and to the massive hole Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), but it also rotates at a higher speed. We are not approaching the black hole and there is no danger, but this study will work to better understand the location in our Milky Way Galaxy.

Distances and black holes

Mapping in 3D is very complex. The absolute brightness of objects can be determined by knowing their actual distance (Betelgeuse in the Milky Way has been shown to be closer to Earth than previous measurements). Vera It will help us!

I Galactic center On Radio Onde. Credit: South African Radio Astronomy Observatory

Vera

Vera means VLBI (Very Long Fundamental Interferometry) Radio Astrometry Exploration: Reproducing a telescope with a diameter of more than 2000 km thanks to radio telescopes in Japan (it works asEvent horizon telescopefamous for its shadows Black hole). VERA has been observing the stars for more than a year, observing their changes compared to stars much more distant. The offset is used to calculate the star’s distance from Terra. VERA-based measurements determined the position of the solar system At a distance of only 25,800 light years (compared to the previous 27,700). The orbital speed of the solar system is also greater: 227 kilometers per second, instead of the official speed of 220 kilometers per second. VERA continues to make observations on objects in milky way H Joins the East Asia VLBI project. Additional studies will help to better study the position of the Earth in relation to Sagittarius A*.

