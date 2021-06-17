MotoGP 2021. German Grand Prix at Sachsenring: Valentino Rossi: at 2022 at Ducati? I don’t know – MotoGP

Recently, with Valentino Rossi we are talking The future is more than the present. It’s inevitable, given the age and results. The question is obvious, the answer is too.

“Obviously they are going to be very important GPs, and the results are key. We have to be stronger and get more points, Be more competitive“.

After Sachsenring there’s Assen, a magical path to you: does it come in time?

Assen is a great track, you’ve always been strong, and it can be a good chance to get a result, at an important moment of the season. But first you have to do well here.

Today Gresini team announces agreement with Ducati; When will VR46 arrive?

In a few days, let’s say next week between this GP and the Dutchman.

Will Marco Pizzichi definitely be with Luca Marini?

It has not yet been determined, let’s say it’s first on the list. But first we have to define the bike, and then we will think with the riders: we obviously want to continue our project, to make the Italian riders in the academy grow.

Dall’Igna stated that for him it wouldn’t be a problem if I drove one of two Ducatis from Team VR46… Will you be available?

“I don’t know, we’ll have to see a lot of things, in the meantime the results of these two GPs. Of course, I’m glad Dall’Iggna said this, let’s see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”

Let’s talk a little bit about Sachsenring.

It’s always an interesting race, a very special circuit, with corners only left approx. It’s always hard to be fast here and it looks like it’s going to be hotter than ever.

How did the tests go in Barcelona?

We didn’t have a lot of material to test, we mostly worked on the setup, with good speed on the race tires: the bike’s balance was good, and the sensations were positive.

Is it a track that can be adapted to Yamaha?

There are many long and medium / fast corners: they are in theory good for the M1. But we haven’t raced here in two years, so let’s see what has changed.

Who is favourite?

Marquez has always been winning in recent years, it’s one of his favorite tracks and where he goes faster: you have to see how he is physically, but he is a favourite, along with those who advance in the championship.