MotoGp, Valentino Rossi now believes in it. Marquis blocked

Valentino Rossi He finds the smile after the ninth time in free practice French Grand Prix a Le Mans. “It went well, it did well in the wet morning, but I wanted to dry to test the bike better and we were lucky it was dry in the afternoon. I managed to push, I finished the race at 10, But most importantly, I was able to move forward well and steadily with good moveIn short, it seems to me that we have gone better than we were in the first races. ”

“Helped work in Jerez Because we worked hard on the suspension, mounting, swing arm and balance. Everything works to be faster. It goes better Even the turnsI feel better on the bike, “said the rider No. 46.

“I am very happy today because the first races were difficult, It’s hard to stay motivated when things go wrongYou become pessimistic and don’t see the light. I try to stay calm because I’ve been running for a long time and have always been with me Memories of when I won 11 races a year. But anyway, my friends help me, my team supports me and that helps me a lot. After that, everything changes quickly. “

On the other hand, those who don’t really like it are Marc MarquezAnd the Eighth and never rest on Honda: “At the moment I don’t feel much on the bike, that’s why today We are not charging. Given my suboptimal condition We cannot take too many risks. Before, I was thinking about handling an unpredictable bike, today the situation has to be under control. The Science Race to Science does not scare me, even if, for the sake of my recovery, I am a better dry race to reduce risk and unpredictability.

The Japanese team is in trouble: “At the moment N.No Honda can fight for victory, But the team’s goal should be to finish the race in the top five.

OMNISPORT | 14-05-2021 21:27