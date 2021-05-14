May 14, 2021

The MG 6 has become sporty with the XPower Edition: it feels like a racing car

May 14, 2021

In 2005 MG separated from the Rover brand and was sold to China’s Nanjing Automobile Corporation (NAC), which was subsequently absorbed by the Chinese giant SAIC Motor. New cars have been produced under renewable ownership, including the EHS hybrid engine, which will arrive in Italy in 2021, and the MG 6, a A sedan with a sporty appearance.

The MG 6 is the protagonist in this article, a sedan that will have the honor of being the first model in the group to be received XPower Sport trim. The manufacturer did not provide many details on this topic, but from the photos we can see a rather aggressive facade, thanks to which a bumper with large air intakes and a large grille with vertical bars.

The track is wider and the bodywork is muscular with more pronounced wheel arches and numerous aerodynamic details, such as the lower skirts, a large rear spoiler and Majestic rear spoiler That looks like it’s taken from a TCR Championship car – for an idea, see Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

To the rear, there are four tailpipes to enrich the look of the car, which also feature many details in glossy black and lime green calipers. The color is reflected in the interior, for example in the seat belts, in the door stitching, and on the steering wheel made of leather and microfibre.

MG will provide more information about the car in the near future, and who knows if we will see it in the old continent too: Currently the standard MG 6 is only sold in the UK – and of course in China – so It will be difficult to see in the rest of EuropeEspecially in Italy. A real shame, because the MGs’ recent appearance is not left indifferent, as can also be seen from the house’s latest supercar, MG Cyberster.

