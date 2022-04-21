Coppa Italia, semi-finals concluded: results, results and all TMW Report Cards

The Italian Cup returns to the field with the return matches from the semi-finals. First, the Milan derby, after Milan went 0-0 at home, then the match between Juventus and Fiorentina, with the Bianconeri resuming the 1-0 win over Franchi thanks to Vinotti’s goal. Here are the latest line-ups updated in real time for the two challenges thanks to the work of our reporters.

Inter Milan 3-0 – Match Report

Scorers: 4′ Lautaro Martinez, 40′ Lautaro Martinez, 37′ st Gosens

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni (33′ st D’Ambrosio); Darmian, Barilla, Brozovic, Calhanoglu (28′ St. Vidal), Perisic (33′ St. Josens); Korea (25 Dzeko St.) Martinez (25 Sanchez St.). Available: Rado, Ranocia, Demarco, Dumfries, Gagliardini, Ficino, Caicedo. Coach: Inzaghi Here are the Inter report cards

Milan (4-2-3-1): Mignan; Calabria (27 Gabia Street), Kalolo, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer (27′ st Krunic), Tonali (1′ st Diaz); Saelemaekers (1′ st Messias), Kessie, Leao (41′ st Lazetic); Jerrod. Available: Tatarosano, Mirante, Palo Toure, Bakayoko, Maldini, Rebec, Romagnoli. Coach: Pioli Here are the AC Milan report cards

Juventus – Fiorentina – 2-0 – Scoreboard

Scorers: 32′ Bernardeschi (J), 49′ Sant Danilo (J)

Juventus (4-4-2): pyrene; De Siglio (34′ Cuadrado), Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bernardeschi (37′ St. Chiellini), Zacharias, Danilo, Rabiot; Vlahovic (37′ Saint Kane), Morata (21′ Saint Dybala). Available: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Pellegri, Rugani, Soulè, Miretti. Coach: Allegri

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Dragovsky; Venote (24′ Callegon Street), Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Duncan (34′ st Maleh), Torreira (1′ st Amrabat), Ikoné (34′ st Piatek); Nico Gonzalez, Cabral, Sabonara (17′ Saint Sutil). Available: Terracciano, Rosati, Bonaventura, Terzic, Odriozola, Nastasic, Kokorin. All: Italian

