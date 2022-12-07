Monterotondo, the school canteen is a nail in the coffin. Mayor Condemns: “Criminal Act”

With a degree in Communication Sciences from the University of Sapienza and a Masters in Digital Journalism from Pul in Rome, he has been a professional journalist since 2007. Worked as an editor for various local newspapers and later, held the same role for national news sites. He also followed social channels.

A nail inside a plate of pasta with sauce served in the kindergarten canteen. It happened in Monterotondo Province of Rome, and the photo immediately made the rounds of parent chats. The mayor ordered the suspension of service and reported everything to the carabinieri. In a post on Facebook, the mayor spoke clearly “criminal act”.

Monterotondo, Parental Wrath

The anger and fear of parents of children who usually eat in school canteens is understandable Monterotondo. As reported by the site TgCom24This is not the first case of its kind recorded in the city on the outskirts of Rome.

In 2021, the same thing happened three more times in several schools in Monterotondo with canteen service.

Monarodondo mayor has suspended canteen service

City Mayor, Richard VaroneThe canteen service, which serves 1,700 students daily, was immediately stopped.

Later, in a lengthy post on Facebook, the mayor himself expressed his dismay at the affair, speaking of “discomfort” and “overwhelming corporate responsibility.”

“During the canteen service, in a school in our city, more than a year after the last unfortunate and criminal incident, a metal object was found in the food served in the school canteen,” he wrote. Mayor.

A complaint was lodged with the police

After announcing the suspension of canteen service and explaining that he had filed a complaint against unknown persons with the Carabinieri, the mayor added.

“As mayor of this city, I can only define myself as a criminal again to protect the health of my young fellow citizens and to avoid any other action,” wrote Monterotondo Mayor Riccardo Varone. The municipality has decided to allow children to bring their own food.

Finally, at the end of the message, the mayor recalled his willingness to cooperate with competent authorities to find out who was responsible for this gesture, “in all offices, together with the school, against whom we will act.”



