December 7, 2022

Monterotondo, the school canteen is a nail in the coffin. Mayor Condemns: "Criminal Act"

December 7, 2022

A photo of a nail in pasta with sauce served to children in the Monterodondo school canteen is surfing the parents’ chat.

A nail inside a plate of pasta with sauce served in the kindergarten canteen. It happened in Monterotondo Province of Rome, and the photo immediately made the rounds of parent chats. The mayor ordered the suspension of service and reported everything to the carabinieri. In a post on Facebook, the mayor spoke clearly “criminal act”.

