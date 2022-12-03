World Cup Round of 16 Schedule: It starts with Holland-USA and Argentina-Australia – Football.

First stage the world It ended with some big surprises: one of the favorites, La GermanyPlus two expected outsiders want Belgium and Denmark. Two such historic national teamsUruguayTwo-time world champion, and the Mexico It arrived just in time for the round of 16 for 7 editions. Smiling Asia brings two representatives from the top 16. Japan And South KoreaAnd surprise Australia It, despite being a country in Oceania, decided some time ago to participate in the Asian qualifiers.

They are having a party SenegalHe took revenge for receiving too many yellow cards against Japan after the humiliating elimination at Russia 2018, and Morocco It resurrected a goal that had been missing since 1986. Finally the Swiss, as happened 4 years ago, he again mocked Serbia in the last game: in Russia they finished 2-1 with a goal by Shaqiri in the 90th minute. The Netherlands, Argentina, Croatia, Brazil, the UK, France, Spain and Portugal have all met projections, albeit with some difficulties. From Saturday onwards we start getting serious about the knockout matches. Not much time to do calculations or recover from a potential slip-up.

Round 16 event

Saturday 3 December4 pm: Holland-USA (Roy 1, Roy play)

Saturday 3 December8 pm: Argentina v Australia (Roy 1, Roy Play)

Sunday, December 44pm: France-Poland (Roy 1, Roy Play)

Sunday, December 48 pm: England v Senegal (Roy 1, Roy Play)

Monday, December 54 pm: Japan-Croatia (Roy 1, Roy Play)

Monday, December 58 pm: Brazil-South Korea (Roy 1, Roy Play)

Tuesday, December 64pm: Morocco-Spain (Roy 1, Roy play)

Tuesday, December 68 pm: Portugal-Switzerland (Roy 1, Roy Play)