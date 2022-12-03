December 3, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

World Cup Round of 16 Schedule: It starts with Holland-USA and Argentina-Australia - Football.

World Cup Round of 16 Schedule: It starts with Holland-USA and Argentina-Australia – Football.

Noah French December 3, 2022 2 min read

First stage the world It ended with some big surprises: one of the favorites, La GermanyPlus two expected outsiders want Belgium and Denmark. Two such historic national teamsUruguayTwo-time world champion, and the Mexico It arrived just in time for the round of 16 for 7 editions. Smiling Asia brings two representatives from the top 16. Japan And South KoreaAnd surprise Australia It, despite being a country in Oceania, decided some time ago to participate in the Asian qualifiers.

They are having a party SenegalHe took revenge for receiving too many yellow cards against Japan after the humiliating elimination at Russia 2018, and Morocco It resurrected a goal that had been missing since 1986. Finally the Swiss, as happened 4 years ago, he again mocked Serbia in the last game: in Russia they finished 2-1 with a goal by Shaqiri in the 90th minute. The Netherlands, Argentina, Croatia, Brazil, the UK, France, Spain and Portugal have all met projections, albeit with some difficulties. From Saturday onwards we start getting serious about the knockout matches. Not much time to do calculations or recover from a potential slip-up.

Round 16 event

Saturday 3 December4 pm: Holland-USA (Roy 1, Roy play)
Saturday 3 December8 pm: Argentina v Australia (Roy 1, Roy Play)

Sunday, December 44pm: France-Poland (Roy 1, Roy Play)
Sunday, December 48 pm: England v Senegal (Roy 1, Roy Play)

Monday, December 54 pm: Japan-Croatia (Roy 1, Roy Play)
Monday, December 58 pm: Brazil-South Korea (Roy 1, Roy Play)

Tuesday, December 64pm: Morocco-Spain (Roy 1, Roy play)
Tuesday, December 68 pm: Portugal-Switzerland (Roy 1, Roy Play)

See also  USA, Trump Attacks FBI: My Passports Have Been Stolen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

The latest news is live, getting out of the red zone

December 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Next few hours, swing towards Italy, heavy rain again by evening; Areas at risk » ILMETEO.it

December 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Open Foundation, Nordeo in the field: “Severe tests”

December 1, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

World Cup Round of 16 Schedule: It starts with Holland-USA and Argentina-Australia – Football.

December 3, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Decision: Soumahoro, the reception of immigrants to indoctrinate the mother-in-law was abolished

December 3, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Awakening, starring Peter Dinklage and six other stars

December 3, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Never too many pigs. Six critical regions

December 3, 2022 Karen Hines