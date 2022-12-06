Meloni: “Europe has a responsibility towards the Western Balkans” – Europe

At the EU-Western Balkans summit in Iran, Prime Minister Georgia Meloni raised the issue of migrants. “I think we have a big responsibility with the Western Balkan countries, especially after the Russian aggression on Ukraine. We need to strengthen the process of accession of countries to the EU. There are many things we need to work together on, from the economy to cyber security, and Italy is fully involved. We will try our best including roaming and other things discussed. You can count on Italy,” the Italian prime minister said gPositive ruling on extension of southern tax exemption Till 31 December 2023. ‘“We welcome the decision of the European Commission to approve – he said – I thank Ministers Fito and Calderon for the work they have done. This is the promise we made during the election campaign and we have kept it – he underlines – the government – together with the European institutions, continue to work to make this action structural. “.

Georgia Meloni talks to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán before taking their seats on the dais with the other leaders. Walking the red carpet, Meloni and Orban spoke for a few minutes, and behind them, a few steps away, French President Emmanuel Macron stepped forward with two other leaders, including Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. Meloni took his place in line for a photo, in the third row, between Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu and Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Kolob.

Before the shot, Meloni shook hands with Finnish Premier Sanna Marin, standing in front of him. After the family photo, the leaders watched a music and dance performance, with traditional dances and hip hop rhythms accompanied by another set of dancers wearing blue overlays emblazoned with the flag of Europe and the twelve stars. Back at the summit venue, Meloni walked the red carpet with Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani-Satriu and spoke with Malta’s Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Ursula van der Leyen, president of the European Commission, made a convincing intervention. The Western Balkans “must decide which side to be on: the side of democracy, which is the EU, friend and partner. Or if they want to take a different path,” he said. van der Leyen, as he arrived at the EU-Western Balkans summit, called on the region’s six countries to take a stand against authoritarian states like Russia and China. “Russia and China are trying to influence the region, but the EU is the biggest investor and the closest partner in the Western Balkans,” van der Leyen explained.

As for migrants – he added – “we have a strong shared interest in cooperating closely in all aspects: it is a matter of managing immigration together”. “You can count on our support to deal with border management and the asylum and migration process,” Van der Leyen promised, calling immigration a “long-term challenge.”