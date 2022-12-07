December 7, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

US banks are bracing for a recession, according to estimates by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs

US banks are bracing for a recession, according to estimates by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs

Noah French December 7, 2022 2 min read

Inflation is eroding Americans’ purchasing power and could push the U.S. economy into recession next year. Managing Director JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, speaks on CNBC.

With consumers now in better shape than they were during the 2008 global financial crisis, the tide will soon turn due to runaway inflation and higher-than-expected interest rates.

“Consumers have $1.5 trillion in additional savings from the Covid pandemic stimulus programs and spend 10% more than in 2021. But inflation – he added – is eroding all of this liquidity, which will expire in the middle of next year. All of this will disrupt the economy and cause a recession.

This isn’t the first time Dimon has raised concerns about the U.S. economy: In June, JP Morgan’s number one spoke of an economic “hurricane” coming from unknown companies.. The same point was reiterated in October, again during an interview with CNBC, when he said L‘Recession warning for both US and Europe.

Speaking of inflation, Dimon explained that interest rates of 5% “may not be enough” to reduce inflation.

Goldman Sachs: “America Towards Soft Landing”

But Jp Morgan’s Jamie Dimon isn’t the only one who sees no gray in the US economy. Similar concerns have been raised CEO of Goldman Sachs (GS), David Solomon Although it considers a “soft landing” more likely, the US has not ruled out entering a recession.

He explained this during the Wall Street Journal Council Summit:

“I would call the soft landing a spectacle Inflation is close to 4% It is a 1% growth. I think there’s a fair chance we’ll go into that situation, otherwise I’d rule out some kind of recession,” Solomon concluded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Monterotondo, the school canteen is a nail in the coffin. Mayor Condemns: “Criminal Act”

December 7, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Meloni: “Europe has a responsibility towards the Western Balkans” – Europe

December 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Marco, 25, from Fondi, was murdered in a London pub. Family dying: “Notify us on Facebook”

December 6, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

US banks are bracing for a recession, according to estimates by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs

December 7, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

The surplus in November reached 69 billion, and imports and exports declined

December 7, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Alba Baretti, all crying for her son: a touching farewell

December 7, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Australian flu 2022, how long will symptoms last and when will they peak

December 7, 2022 Karen Hines